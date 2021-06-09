Primary Cells Market : Analysis of Worldwide Industry Trends and Opportunities

Pune, India, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Primary Cells Market by Origin (Human Primary Cells, Animal Primary Cells), Type (Hematopoietic, Dermatocytes, Gastrointestinal, Hepatocytes, Lung, Renal, Musculoskeletal, Heart), End User, Region – Global Forecast to 2025“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, global primary cells market is projected to reach USD 1,613 million by 2025 from USD 970 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.7%.

Major Growth Drivers:

Market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing cancer research, rising investments in regenerative medicine research, rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, and rapid growth in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Expected Revenue Growth:

[179 Pages Report] The global primary cells market is projected to reach USD 1,613 million by 2025 from USD 970 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.7%.

Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the primary cells market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Primary Cells Market

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered novel coronavirus. Largely unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a matter of a few weeks. With the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declaring the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic, a mix of established pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as small startups, have stepped forward to develop treatments and vaccines that target the infection caused by the novel coronavirus.

Based on origin, the primary cells market is segmented into human and animal primary cells. The human primary cells segment accounted for the largest share in the primary cells market in 2019. The increasing adoption of human primary cells in developing novel cancer therapies and the rising funding for the R&D for cell therapies are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on type, the primary cells market is segmented into hematopoietic cells, dermatocytes, gastrointestinal cells, hepatocytes, lung cells, renal cells, heart cells, musculoskeletal cells, and other primary cells. In 2019, the hematopoietic cells segment accounted for the largest market share. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of blood cancer and the increasing number of stem cell research projects. Hematopoietic cells are used to understand the biochemical pathways of tumor cells and the efficacy of different drugs. As a result, this segment accounts for the largest market share.

“North America is the largest regional market for primary cells”

The global primary cells market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share in the primary cells market. The growth in the North American primary cells market can be attributed to the increasing number of players launching new human primary cells for research, expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growing focus on R&D, and increasing prevalence of cancer in the region.

Key Market Players

The key players in this market are: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Cell Biologics, Inc. (US), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), HemaCare Corporation (US), ZenBio, Inc. (US), STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Corning Incorporated (US), AllCells (US), American Type Culture Collection (US), Axol Bioscience Ltd. (UK), iXCells Biotechnologies (US), Neuromics (US), StemExpress (US), BioIVT (US), ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc. (US), PPA Research Group, Inc. (US), Creative Bioarray (US), BPS Bioscience, Inc. (US), Epithelix Sàrl (Switzerland), ReachBio LLC (US), AcceGen (US), Sekisui XenoTech, LLC (US), and Biopredic International (France).