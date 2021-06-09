Sample Preparation Market – Technological Advancements in Analytical Instruments Demand Better Samples

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The sample preparation market comprises products used to prepare biological as well as chemical samples for the analysis of raw materials or final products primarily to determine the presence of unwanted materials. Sample preparation instruments, workstations, and consumables serve the purpose of the production of a homogeneous sub-sample, representative of the material submitted to a laboratory.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period to reach USD 7,203.2 Million by 2021 from an estimated USD 5,512.2 Million in 2016.

Growth Influencing Factors:

The market growth can be attributed to increasing research activities in genomics, shift from manual sample preparation to workstations, global alliances among leading research institutes to boost drug discovery, rising adoption of modern extraction techniques, technological advancements in analytical instruments, increasing life sciences R&D spending, and increasing need for food analysis due to safety concerns.

Objectives of the Study

To define and measure the global sample preparation market with respect to products, applications, end users and regions

To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market with respect to four main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World

To strategically analyze the market structure and profile the key players of the global market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product deployments, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships; new product launches, product enhancements; expansions; acquisitions; and others (such as investments, and marketing and promotions) in the sample preparation market

Research Methodology Followed for This Study:

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the global sample preparation market and estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. Various secondary sources such as directories, industry journals, databases such as Hoover’s, Bloomberg Business, Factiva, and Avention, and annual reports of the companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market. Primary sources such as experts from both supply and demand sides have been interviewed to obtain and validate information as well as to assess dynamics of this market.

End Users:

On the basis of end user, the sample preparation market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, research & academic institutes, food and beverage industry, and other end users (clinical research laboratories, forensic laboratories, and environmental testing industry). The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Geographical Growth:

Geographically, the global sample preparation market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the sample preparation market in 2016, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, and serves as a revenue pocket for companies offering sample preparation products.

Key Players:

Prominent players in the global sample preparation market include Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Hamilton Company (U.S.), Norgen Biotek Corporation (Canada), Roche Applied Science (Switzerland), Tecan Group (Switzerland), Sartorius (Germany), Merck (Germany), and Promega Corporation (U.S.).

