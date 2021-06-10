Sterilant and Disinfectant Chemicals Market: In-Depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape Forecast 2020-2030

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to affect every sector around the globe, some industry verticals are anticipated to benefit immensely from this. These industries have experienced a significant increase in demand trends.

Owing to the skyrocketing increase in demand for sanitizers, wipes and other disinfectant products, companies dealing in the raw materials for these products have also experienced tremendous growth.

Arkema, BASF, Dow, Huntsman along with numerous players have increased production capacities and are observed to incorporate forward integration strategies to spur sales. Since global demand supply chain of disinfectant chemicals has been mildly impacted, this would pave way for entry of a number of regional players, reveals Fact.MR.

Key takeaways of Global Sterilant and Disinfectant Chemicals Market

Global sterilant and disinfectant chemicals market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 4.7 Bn during the forecast period, adding 1.8X times more value as compared to 2020

Amongst all chemical compositions, alcohol and chlorine compounds have collectively accounted for ~50% of the demand pie in 2020

Surface disinfectants are the fastest growing application with a CAGR of 7.7% and are set to gain 462 BPS over 2020-2030

Intermediate level disinfectants have claimed over 40% of the market share in 2020 and are estimated to touch the mark of US$ 4.3 Bn by the end of 2030

North America will continue its reign in the market with East Asia and South Asia & Oceania to register 8.0% and 7.3% CAGRs respectively

“Sterilant and disinfectant chemicals market being a crucial node in the disinfectant products supply chain, will enjoy unprecedented demand growth in 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, chemical manufactures are also entering into the finished product arena through forward integration.” says a Fact.MR analyst

Forward Integration and Capacity Expansion to Remain Market Imperatives, In Response to COVID-19 Crisis

For handling the global crisis i.e. COVID-19, disinfectant chemical companies have stepped up to ensure that there is no huge disinfectant demand-supply gap. BASF, Arkema, Dow, Huntsman and many other regional players have risen to the occasion to ensure a well-balanced demand-supply chain throughout. Capacity expansions, donations and targeted chemical offerings are some of the major highlights of this salvage.

In addition, the companies dealing in disinfectant chemicals are also penetrating into the finished product galaxy through forward integration. Such initiatives would increase the competition amongst raw material and finished product manufacturers, aiding the overall market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Sterilant and Disinfectant Chemicals Market:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Sterilant and Disinfectant Chemicals market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030.

The study divulges essential insights on the Sterilant and Disinfectant Chemicals market on the basis of Type (Peracetic Acid, Alcohols, Aldehydes, Hydrogen Peroxide, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds and Others {Phenols, Oxidizing agents, Halogens}), application (Water disinfectants, Air disinfectants and Surface disinfectants) and Activity (High level disinfectants, Intermediate level disinfectants and Low level disinfectants) across six major regions.

