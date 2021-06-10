Inspection Machines Market : Analysis of Worldwide Industry Trends and Opportunities

Pune, India, 2021-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

This study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

The Inspection machines market is projected to reach USD 871 million by 2025 from USD 671 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is majorly driven as companies are now increasingly adopting inspection systems throughout their production lines due to the growing concerns to the regulatory mandates introduced by the government and regulatory bodies in the healthcare industry to maintain compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

Market Dynamics

Growing number of regulatory mandates to maintain compliance with GMP in the healthcare industry

Increasing pharmaceutical & biotechnology R&D expenditure

Growing product recalls

The increasing number of inspection checkpoints throughout the production line

Growth in the medical devices industry

The increasing adoption of automated inspection systems in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growth in the number of product recalls, an increasing number of inspection checkpoints throughout the production line, and technological advancements in inspection systems support the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Inspection Machines Market

Since the beginning of 2020, the majority of the countries worldwide shut down their borders and limited transportation in a bid to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, thus, creating impediments for international trade and transportation. This had disrupted the supply chains for the inspection machines market, temporarily leading to a fall in demand due to uncertainty in the global economy and capital markets.

Additionally, we are estimating that the major share of the medical devices industry that includes imaging devices, dental care devices, and surgical products, among others, contributes to 60-75% of the overall medical devices market. This will have a stagnant or deep fall in the growth rate in 2020 and in a couple of quarters from 2021.

The ampoules & vials segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This is attributed to the rising adoption in the pharmaceutical industry for biopharmaceutical and vaccine delivery, which leads to the increasing adoption of inspection systems.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:



1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the inspection machines market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the significant growth opportunities for players operating in the inspection machines market owing to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies & medical device manufacturers in the region, stringent regulatory mandates for healthcare manufacturers, an increasing number of inspection checkpoints in the production line, and highly regulated inspection standards & obligatory compliance in the region.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The top market players in the global inspection machines market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), OPTEL Group (Canada), Körber AG (Germany), Cognex Corporation (US), METTLER-TOLEDO International Inc. (US), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), ACG Group (India), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Antares Vision S.p.A. (Italy), Brevetti CEA SpA (Italy), Jekson Vision Private Limited (India), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Systech International (US), LOMA Systems (UK), Laetus GmbH (Germany), VITRONIC (Germany), WIPOTEC-OCS GmbH (Germany), and SEA Vision S.r.l. (Italy).