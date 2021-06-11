Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market Vendor Landscape & Competitive Environment, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Demand Response Management Systems Market is expected to reach USD 35.9 billion by 2025. Demand Response Management System is also termed, as DRMS is a software that allows aggregators, utilities, and retailers to manage demand response (DR) programs through an open-standards, single, or unified-based system.

Key Players:

ABB

Comverge

Eaton Corporation Plc

Ecobee

EnerNOC, Inc.

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Nest Labs, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

The demand response management system market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Rising acceptance of cloud based services, growing distribution of smart grid networks and technology, and growth in adoption of enhanced metering systems are documented as major factors of demand response management systems market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, lack of awareness and high initial cost in emerging countries are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in the coming years.

Technology Outlook:

Conventional demand response

Automated demand response

Application Outlook:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Services Outlook:

Support & Maintenance

Curtailment Services

Managed Services

System Integration & Consulting

Verticals Outlook:

Agriculture Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Office & Commercial Buildings

Municipal, University, School, & Hospital Systems (MUSH)

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of demand response management system in terms of revenue and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The United States is a major consumer of demand response management system in the region. The reason behind the overall market growth could be vast electricity network and growth in smart grid investments under the SGIG program to improve infrastructure and smart grid technologies. Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period.

