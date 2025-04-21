Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market: Challenges and Opportunities for Growth

Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market Growth & Trends

The global Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market size is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing number of government initiatives along with the increasing number of ageing population are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

CPM is initiated in the recovery room immediately post surgery procedure or during the early postoperative period. The therapy time may range from 1 to 24 hours of treatment per day and is used as an adjunct to physical therapy that may continue for 1 to 6 weeks depending on the degree of rehabilitation required. In February 2016, BTL launched BTL-CP Motion with 13 automatic preset protocols and 50 user defined protocols that improves movement for better therapy outcomes.

Factors such as the rising prevalence of disorders linked with trauma, joint replacement, or ligament reconstruction boost the CPM devices market. Osteoporosis decreases bone density, causing fracture even after a minor trauma incidence. The condition affects around 8.9 million population annually. The growing concern associated with population suffering from poor bone health has resulted in the development of efficient outpatient rehabilitation systems. Moreover, the improvement in reimbursement scenario, and the preference for minimal invasion offered by CPM devices as compared to surgical procedures are expected to boost the market growth.

Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market Report Highlights

Knee joint CPM devices have secured the dominant market share with 41.3% in 2023 owing to their widespread adoption after knee arthroplasty, ACL reconstruction, and other knee surgeries for outpatient knee rehabilitation.

The growth of knee joints CPM devices is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of knee arthroplasty. The rise in road traffic accidents increases the number of orthopedic surgeries performed worldwide. Improvement of care in such cases involves ensuring better quality of post-hospital care, such as through CPM training program.

Based on design, the market is segmented into fixed and portable devices wherein fixed devices dominated the market while portable CPM devices is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate owing to the increasing use of devices in home setting.

On the basis of demographics, the market is segmented into adults (18 and above) and children (below 18) wherein adult population dominated the segment market owing to increasing number of ageing population with joint disorder.

North America dominated the continuous passive motion devices market in 2023 in terms of revenue share owing to the rising government initiative to increase patient access to outpatient rehabilitation.

Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global continuous passive motion devices market based on type, design, demographics, and region:

Continuous Passive Motion Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Knee Joint CPM Devices

Shoulder Joint CPM Devices

Hip Joint CPM Devices

Ankle Joint CPM Devices

Others

Continuous Passive Motion Devices Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Portable Devices

Fixed Devices

Continuous Passive Motion Devices Demographics Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Children (Below 18)

Adult (18 and above)

Continuous Passive Motion Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

