Rochdale Village Community Center Receives Outstanding Recognition of the Neighborhood Technical Assistance Clinic

New York, NY, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — New York City’s nonprofits serve so many families and neighborhoods, but often don’t get the credit they deserve. Despite these facts, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, the Neighborhood Technical Assistance Clinic (NTAC) will hold its 14th Annual Gala, “A Salute to New York City’s Nonprofits and the Neighborhoods They Serve,” presented virtually, from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Friends and supporters will gather for a special gala honoring the city’s nonprofits, faith leaders, and the neighborhoods they serve.

Rochdale Village Community Center is led by Ms. Julia D. Shaw, who will be celebrated as the 2021 Neighborhood Leader of the Year. Director of the Rochdale Village Community Center (RVCC) in Jamaica, New York, Ms. Shaw spearheads the development and implementation of cultural events, educational workshops, intergenerational activities and expos for one of the largest Co-Op residential and commercial developments in the world, Rochdale Village, Inc.

Shaw’s professional career spans over 30 years of service to communities of color in Brooklyn and Queens. She shares her talents and creativity as a mixed media artist, entrepreneur, author and publisher of four book anthologies creating the opportunity for over 60 writers to share their stories.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented economic, societal, and health challenges to our country. In New York City we have witnessed first-hand the hardships in our communities. Our neighborhood and nonprofits have been hit the hardest, especially in communities of color. The proceeds from the gala will provide technical assistance training to the following nonprofit or neighborhood/faith leaders: Mothers Of Black Boys, United for Social Change (M.O.B.B. United) lead by Ms. Depelsha Thomas-McGrudger, and African Refuge, Inc. led by Rev. Judy L. Brown.

The 14th annual gala will honor New York City’s borough presidents as honorary chairs, as well as nonprofits, faith leaders, friends, funders and supporters. Debi B. Jackson of the Hal Jackson Show on WBLS will be on hand to help us present these awards as our Mistress of Ceremonies. Senator Chuck Schumer will be on hand to bring greetings and congratulations. The Neighborhood Technical Assistance Clinic will salute the nonprofits of the Caribbean community as we celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month.

To celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month, NTAC will honor Maria Roz Olatunji of Antigua & Barbuda as the Caribbean Women of the Year and Thomas Alva Pemberton of St. Kitts & Nevis as the Caribbean Man of the Year. NTAC has selected the Negril Education Environmental Trust (NEET) to receive a donation to support the mission of NEET. Mr. Winston Wellington is the Chairman Emeritus of NEET. This nonprofit organization fights crime through education. It is making a difference in the lives of young people one child at a time. To learn more about NEET see their website: www.neetja.com. Caribbean entertainment will be led by Antigua & Barbuda’s Ambassador, Johnny Gomes & The City Street Orchestra.

Pastor Susie Elliot, the Chair of Brooklyn Council of Churches, will be celebrated as the Faith Leader of the Year, and Ms. Deborah Young, the only daughter of Dr. Marcella Maxwell, will be celebrated as the Neighborhood Leader of the Year. New York State Attorney General Letitia James will present the Lifetime Achievement Awards to Honorable Annette Robinson and Honorable Judge Betty Staton. Bishop Dr. Barbara Lucas will present the Lifetime Award to Dr. Mildred Clarke, M.D. NTAC will also honor several corporate partners. MetroPlus Health is our Health Partner of the Year Award. Lesleigh Irish-Underwood will receive the award.

The Neighborhood Technical Assistance Clinic’s mission is to provide strategic direction, organizational oversight and technical assistance clinics to grassroots nonprofits and grantmakers. They create dialogues between funders, community-based and faith-based organizations to grow sound grassroots delivery of program and services for neighborhood needs.

The Board of Directors are Rev. Sylvia G. Kinard Esq., Rev. Dr. Kanyere Eaton, and Ms. Gayle Gilbert. Rev. Dr. Valerie Oliver-Durrah is the Founder and President.

Neighborhood Technical Assistance Clinic

544 McDonough St., Brooklyn, NY 11233

Phone: 718-455-3784 | Fax: 718-573-4490 | Email: volivere@aol.com