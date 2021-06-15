Enhancing the Patient Experience: Dr. Jalil Expands Facilities, Becomes Full Member of ASMBS

Dr. Jalil Illan Fraijo, MD, one of the top-ranked board-certified weight loss surgeons in Mexico, is continuing his commitment to enhancing the patient experience through the expansion of his operating and recovery facilities.

Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Jalil Illan Fraijo, MD, one of the top-ranked board-certified weight loss surgeons in Mexico, is continuing his commitment to enhancing the patient experience through the expansion of his operating and recovery facilities. Over the following months, he and his team will be adding two new operating rooms to their hospital, as well as multiple new luxury patient recovery rooms.

In addition to expanding his facilities, Dr. Jalil is proud to announce that he is now a full member of The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

“I am always looking to learn and keep my surgical skills updated so I can offer my patients the best surgical and medical care possible,” said Dr. Jalil.

(Caption: Dr. Jalil Illan Fraijo)

Facilities Designed to Meet Patient Needs:

Dr. Jalil understands that just because patients are seeking affordable care does not mean they want treatment in sub-par facilities. In his work, he has always aimed to offer the perfect balance of care and value, ensuring that those who need his help can access treatment without sacrificing comfort or quality.

According to Dr. Jalil, “Choosing a career as a surgeon is all about answering a life calling to help those in despair. I have the privilege of helping patients who have medical conditions that can sometimes have a profound impact on the quality of their life.”

Qualifications That Set the Bar for Bariatric Surgery in Mexico:

Dr. Jalil does not just focus on upgrading his facilities; he is also committed to continuous education for himself and his staff and constantly furthering his professional achievements. He has long been recognized as a surgeon of excellence and is a member of multiple professional associations throughout Mexico and Latin America.

However, as of April 2021, he is among only a small number of surgeons in Mexico to become a full member of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. This demonstrates his commitment to achieving excellence on an international level, setting the bar for quality in Mexican bariatric surgery and medical tourism.

About Dr. Jalil:

Dr. Jalil is a recognized expert in laparoscopic surgery who has performed over 4,000 laparoscopic procedures and 3,500 bariatric surgeries, and participated in over 8,500 metabolic and bariatric surgical procedures. He is known for his expertise in minimally invasive surgery and has earned an international reputation as a top Tijuana bariatric surgeon.

For more details, please visit https://drjalil.com

Contact Numbers: +1 (619) 900-7808 (USA) | +1 (664) 720-1740 (Mexico)

Press & Media Contact:

Dr. Jalil Illan Fraijo

Dr. Jalil Illan

Santa Isabel 219-11,

Sepanal, Tijuana C.P. 22415

Baja California, Mexico

+1 (664) 720-1740

https://drjalil.com

