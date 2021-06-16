Wolf-Gordon Uses Scuffmaster Paint

New York, NY, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Wolf-Gordon is pleased to announce they use Scuffmaster paint to provide commercial painting services. This durable paint is well-known as one of the best paints for commercial properties, providing various colors and finishes to suit any design needs.

The professional team at Wolf-Gordon works closely with their clients to create a comfortable work environment that inspires and motivates employees. They are proud to use Scuffmaster paint to provide their clients with the beautiful finish they want that holds up to wear over time. This high-performance paint is perfect for use in high-traffic areas.

Whether companies want a smooth paint finish or prefer something metallic or textured, Wolf-Gordon can provide the Scuffmaster paint they need to create a unique look for the office or any other commercial room. For properties where dirt is a concern, the ScrubTough line is the perfect choice for easy cleaning and enhanced durability. If customers don’t see the color they want, Wolf-Gordon can reach out to Scuffmaster to obtain it for them.

Anyone interested in learning about the Scuffmaster paint colors can find out more by visiting the Wolf-Gordon website or by calling 1-800-347-0550.

About Wolf-Gordon : Wolf-Gordon is an American design company specializing in wallcoverings, wall protection, upholstery, paint, digital prints, and more. They strive to create unique designs that inspire and motivate. In addition, the company works with licensed designers around the world to bring a fresh perspective to their products.

Company : Wolf-Gordon

Address : 333 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10001

Toll-free : 1-800-347-0550

Telephone : 1-212-255-3300

Email : info@wolfgordon.com

Website : https://www.wolfgordon.com