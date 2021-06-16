Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Denmark Office on Their 25th Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of the opening of the company’s office in Denmark.

Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. It expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.

The first Danish office opened its doors in Holstebro in 1996. “The past 25 years have been a great journey, establishing Future Electronics as a major player in the Danish market,” said Branch Manager Niels Jørgen Visgaard.

In 2000, the office moved to Vejle, a greater geographic location to support the country. The Danish market is mostly industrial, but new segments have seen strong growth in recent years.

“The team’s passion and dedication to do the utmost in delighting our customers is in our DNA, and I’m proud to be part of it,” Visgaard said. “The fantastic support from our suppliers and the loyalty of our customers are what has brought us to where we are today.”

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Danish team on their 25-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world.

