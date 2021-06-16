May Arthur is new Vice President of MSM Global Marketing Office (GMO)

British Columbia, Canada, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — World-renowned international education platform M Square Media (MSM) has announced the appointment of May Arthur as Vice President of its Global Marketing Office (GMO).

As Vice President of MSM GMO, May will help strengthen the company’s business development outreach. She will also help promote and preserve the premium, value-adding services provided to each GMO partner institution, particularly in the USA where she is currently based.

May is a seasoned international education business executive with over 27 years of experience. She has held several leadership roles dedicated to growing and retaining the international student population at partner universities.

Her broad areas of expertise include business development, organizational leadership, strategic planning, and global operations. She excels at developing and supporting partnerships with universities and managing global recruitment initiatives.

May has also been an active member of several renowned industry organizations including NAFSA: Association of International Educators, English USA, American International Recruitment Council (AIRC), and the Association of International Education Administrators (AIEA).

“I am thrilled to be joining MSM, a fast-growing company dedicated to serving international students from around the globe while supporting partner institutions of all sizes and types in solving their recruitment, enrollment, and retention challenges by strengthening their global brand and presence, with dedicated global and in-country staff,” May shares.

MSM GMO currently serves around 45 higher education institutions (HEIs) in Canada, United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand, and other countries worldwide through its recruitment agent partners numbering over 4,500 based across the globe.

Sanjay Laul, CEO and Founder of MSM, says, “May’s vast experience in the international education space will definitely help us in pursuing our goals for this year and beyond. Her knowledge of and expertise in the industry will support our initiatives to make international education accessible to all.”

Headquartered in British Columbia in Canada, MSM builds global and in-country offices for partner institutions to increase the latter’s international enrollment. The company has processed more than 50,000 applications and enabled thousands of student recruitment agents as its partners since 2012.

MSM is present in 17 countries worldwide to provide leading-edge international recruitment, marketing, and business development solutions to partners in the UK, Europe, Canada, the US, Australia, and New Zealand.

About M Square Media

M Square Media (MSM) is a leading international education company that establishes global or in-country offices and offers education management, an AI-powered student recruitment marketplace, high-performance student recruitment services, online courses and programs, and a wide range of edtech solutions. Through these diverse lines of business, we deliver targeted numbers in student recruitment to foster sustained institutional growth and cater to every stakeholder in the industry: schools, agents, and keen learners from around the world. Headquartered in British Columbia and operating in 17 countries, we strive for people and community empowerment through education, technology, and partnerships with industry and the academe.

Contact Information

MSM Communications Group

Phone: +1 250 262 6686

Email: news@msquaremedia.com