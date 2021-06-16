“Future of Fraud Management for Business 2.0” Webinar by Group Futurista.

Kuushalu Parish, Estonia, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — A series of benchmarking surveys by the nonprofit professional organization Association of Certified Fraud Examiners reported that 77% of respondents observed an increase in fraud as of August 2020. Early in the course of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., AI fraud detection and prevention software vendor Fraud.net saw a 40% rise in online retail fraud attempts. Recent business and market disruption associated with COVID-19 introduced new opportunities for internal and external bad actors to exploit this period of business disruption, reduced oversight, and untested cyber controls.

This is why the need for businesses to re-evaluate their security policies, and all their cybersecurity protocols have become imminent. This is why they must be vigilant and increasingly agile, given the rapidly evolving landscape, from both customer service and a risk and controls perspective in order to overcome this latest hurdle. They can adapt to such risks by making use of new technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Biometrics & Big Data analytics to combat such fraudsters.

Group Futurista, the leading global events, would like to take this opportunity to bring together leading experts from various industries & FinTechs to unearth the best Fraud Detection & Prevention solutions in its "Future of Fraud Management for Businesses 2.0" webinar on 15th June, 2021 at 15:00 BST/10:00 EST.

Keynote Speakers:

Reuben Braham: Vice President of Marketing, Cyberint

Topic: How can a pinpointed Threat Intelligence program help reduce fraud?

Chris Fuller: Director of Solutions Engineering, Shape Security

Topic: Fraud and Friction in the digital age.

Byron King: Business Data Scientist, Nethone

Topic: Online Learning: The Future of Fraud Prediction.

Dr. Marios E. Menexiadis: Group Internal Audit Director, Aegean Airlines

Topic: Fraud detection and management.

Andrew Mayo: Senior Group Fraud Manager, Vodafone

Topic: Anticipating the next normal – understanding how the impacts of a pandemic will drive changes to the future of fraud management.

Sandra LAHAM: Compliance & Data Protection Officer, Carrefour

Topic: Fraud Detection & Management – What’s the difference?

Carmen Briceno: Legal & Compliance Officer, Raja

Topic: Fraud Risk Management & Personal Data Protection

