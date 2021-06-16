Aloha! Tropical Summer is back at Aloma Bowling Centers

ORLANDO, Fla., 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — No need to pack your bags or book your plane tickets this summer – Aloma Bowling Centers is bringing the islands to you with the return of its popular Tropical Summer promotion.

Airport Lanes in Sanford, Aloma Bowl in Winter Park and Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando are now offering a variety of summer specials and exciting new menus. Don’t miss your flight – Tropical Summer is only here through September 5.

Tropical Summer includes:

The Island Pass

Get out of the sun and into the fun with the Island Pass! Enjoy two bowling games and shoes for only $8 per guest. This offer is valid from open to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Free Bowling for Kids

Kids 15 and under can play two free games of bowling daily from open to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parents can get in on competition with bowling games available for just $2 each. Shoes are not included and online registration is required.

Tropical food and drink menus

A proper staycation isn’t complete without the best eats and drinks! The Aloma Bowling Centers are serving up summer classics like Surfboard Nachos, Tropical Wings, Island Pizzas and more. Be sure to sample the new Shoreline Sippers including the Rum Cruiser, Bahama Mama and tropical slushies.

In addition to Tropical Summer, all Aloma Bowling Centers feature an arcade and Brooklyn South, a full-service restaurant and bar. Each center offers a variety of daily deals, entertainment options and other happenings.

For more information, visit AlomaBowlingCenters.com.

ABOUT ALOMA BOWLING CENTERS

The Aloma Bowling Centers are the premier family entertainment venues in Central Florida, with locations in Orlando (Boardwalk Bowl), Winter Park (Aloma Bowl) and Sanford (Airport Lanes). In addition to the 144 combined lanes, each center offers billiards, a restaurant, and arcades featuring new interactive games. All venues offer great corporate and group event/party facilities. Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center houses 80 lanes, making it the largest bowling facility in the Southeast. For more information, visit www.AlomaBowlingCenters.com or call 407-384-0003 (prompt 1).

