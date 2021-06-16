ActivTrak Named Business Intelligence Solution Provider of the Year in 2021 Data Breakthrough Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — ActivTrak, a workforce analytics and productivity platform provider, today announced that it has been named the “Business Intelligence Solution Provider of the Year” by the Data Breakthrough Awards, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and solutions in the global data technology market.

The Data Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards platform founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The 2021 Data Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 1,450 nominations from across the globe, which were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the field of data science.

ActivTrak’s Workforce Analytics and Productivity Platform helps teams understand how people work, whether in the office or remotely. The platform collects and analyzes data to provide new insights that help mid-market enterprises be more productive, and allows companies to assess team focus and engagement, identify peak productivity and resolve workflow bottlenecks.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized as “Business Intelligence Solution Provider of the Year’ by the Data Breakthrough Awards program,” said Javier Aldrete, vice president of product, ActivTrak. “We’ve continued to deliver significant innovations in our platform through deeper analytics and automated insights to help businesses identify what they’re doing well, while capitalizing on opportunities for improvement.”

ActivTrak’s analysis of workforce activity delivers new business insights through detailed reports on productivity, collaboration, application usage and more. ActivTrak’s features combine real-time productivity snapshots, advanced analytics, pre-built and customizable report templates, and integrations with Microsoft Teams, BI tools, apps and other sources enabling data-informed insights into hybrid and remote teams.

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps companies unlock productivity potential. Our award-winning workforce analytics and productivity management software provides expert insights that empower people, optimize processes, and maximize technology. Additionally, with data sourced from more than 9,000 customers and over 450,000 users, ActivTrak’s Workforce Productivity Lab is a global center for ground-breaking research and expertise that helps companies embrace and embody the future of work. Based in Austin, Texas, ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners, and is led by a seasoned team of software industry veterans. Visit https://www.activtrak.com to find more.