UAE Palm Oil Market Size, Segmentation, Variables, Upcoming Trends & Regional Scope, 2025

The UAE Palm Oil Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The UAE Palm Oil market is expected to witness a positive CAGR in the forecast period. UAE palm oil market is driven by rise in usage of renewable and Ayurvedic products along with rise in exports business with neighbouring regions. Access to free trade zones and rise in demand for international beauty products in the recent times has led to a remarkable CAGR.

Key Players:

Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Co LLC

ACCL International

Nuha General Trading LLC

Omani Vegetable Oils & Derivatives Co. LLC

Amira Nature Foods Ltd.

AA Middle East FZE

FELDA IFFCO

Asia & Africa General Trading LLC

United Foods Company

AJWA MIGOP

Zakaria & Ghaniwala General Trading Co. LLC

HAS Commodities Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

In addition, UAE are benefiting from entry of new players owing to tax benefits and reasonable tariffs pertaining to imports have added to the market growth. Rising awareness regarding advantages pertaining to the use of natural products leads to significant expansion in the cosmetics industry.

Product Outlook:

Crude palm oil RBD palm oil Palm stearin Palm olein

Palm kernel Palm kernel oil Palm kernel cake



Crude palm oil is further segmented into olein, stearin, and RBD. Crude palm oil is one of the fastest growing segments in the UAE market.RBD is widely used in bakery and food processing.

Application Outlook:

Edible oil

Cosmetics

Biodiesel

Lubricants

Surfactants

Edible oil segment accounts for a stronger CAGR in the forthcoming period and is estimated to maintain the competitive advantage owing to rapid expansion in food & beverage sector. Cosmetics account for a second position in the UAE market growth owing to rise in demand for international beauty products and UAE being an enormous market hub.

