Evolution Fires Announces Exclusive £200 Discount on Spray-Finished Media Walls

London, United Kingdom, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Evolution Fires, a leading UK manufacturer of electric fireplaces and media walls, is excited to announce an exclusive £200 discount on spray-finished media walls. For a limited time, customers can use the coupon code MWSF200 at checkout to take advantage of this special offer.

Effortless Home Transformation with Pre-Built Media Walls

As modern homeowners look for stylish and functional home upgrades, Evolution Fires’ pre-built media walls provide an easy, hassle-free solution. These walls integrate a TV and electric fireplace into one sleek unit, creating a stunning focal point without the need for extensive construction or plastering.

With this special promotion, Evolution Fires aims to make premium, British-made media walls more accessible while helping customers enhance their living spaces affordably.

“Our Media Walls Redefine Comfort and Style” – Evolution Fires CEO

“Our media walls are designed for modern living—stylish, high-quality, and incredibly easy to install,” said a spokesperson for Evolution Fires. “With this £200 discount, we want to help more homeowners create a stunning entertainment space without the hassle of a full renovation.”

Why Choose Evolution Fires’ Spray-Finished Media Walls?

Superior Spray Finish – Advanced airless spray technology ensures a smooth, durable, and luxurious finish.

– Advanced airless spray technology ensures a smooth, durable, and luxurious finish. Bespoke Colours – Customers can choose from a range of colours or provide a sample for precise matching.

– Customers can choose from a range of colours or provide a sample for precise matching. Quick & Easy Installation – Arrives fully built for a hassle-free, one-hour setup—no need for plastering or additional tradesmen.

– Arrives fully built for a hassle-free, one-hour setup—no need for plastering or additional tradesmen. Handcrafted in the UK – Expertly designed and manufactured in Burscough, Lancashire, using premium materials.

How to Claim the £200 Discount

Visit https://www.evolutionfires.co.uk/ Select a spray-finished media wall. Apply Coupon Code: Enter MWSF200 at checkout. Enjoy: Get fast delivery and transform your space instantly.

Limited-Time Offer – Act Now!

This exclusive £200 discount is only available for a limited period, making now the perfect time to invest in a high-quality media wall.

For more details or for assistance, visit Evolution Fires or contact us.

About the Company:

Evolution Fires is a premier provider of contemporary electric fireplaces in the UK. We specialise in offering an extensive range of high-quality, energy-efficient fireplaces designed to suit any interior style. Our services include bespoke installations, personalised consultations, and dedicated customer support to ensure you find the perfect heating solution for your home. With a commitment to innovation and style, Evolution Fires delivers exceptional products that combine cutting-edge technology with elegant design, transforming any space into a warm and inviting environment.

Media Contact:

Evolution Fires

Phone: 01704 627261

Email: sales@evolutionfires.com

Website:https://www.evolutionfires.co.uk/