Is Europe’s interest in the 2014 Vrbetice Explosions driven by the Biden-Putin meeting?

Sacramento, California, USA, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Louis Marinelli, an American political activist, and California governor candidate, released a short film exploring the issue of Vrbetice explosions in the light of the first Biden – Putin meeting.

The film was made in collaboration with Adam Kokesh, a libertarian activist who ran for USA presidency in 2020, and was aimed to present a perspective that is not widespread in the media today and discuss an alternative vision of the explosions in the Czech Republic, sanctions against Russia and the current state of international relations prior to Putin – Biden meeting.

In 2014, a series of explosions destroyed an arms depot in the Czech Republic, causing two deaths. At the time, Czech authorities blamed the explosions on human error. But now, in the months leading up to the Biden-Putin meeting set for Geneva, the explosions have resurfaced as a topic of international concern – except now NATO allies and EU members are blaming Russia – and placing sanctions on Russia as a result, even though they lack any direct evidence of Russian involvement.

Louis Marinelli unravels the story and presents an alternative theory – is Europe’s renewed interest in the 2014 explosions in Vrbetice really just a pretext to place sanctions on Russia and tarnish Russia’s reputation before Putin’s meeting with Biden? Or maybe the explosions are simply the result of a rivalry between two arms dealers – Emelian Gebrev, and Boyko Borissov, who, until recently, was also the Prime Minister of Bulgaria?

Louis J. Marinelli (born March 28, 1986) is an American political activist of the California independence movement organized under the Yes California Independence Campaign, an umbrella organization representing the coalition of parties and organizations supporting the proposed California independence referendum. Marinelli is the former president of Yes California and the former interim chairman of the California National Party, under which he also ran for California State Assembly in California’s 80th State Assembly district representing south San Diego, National City, Chula Vista, San Ysidro, and the surrounding communities.

Adam Charles Kokesh (born February 1, 1982) is an American libertarian political activist, radio host, and author. Kokesh was a U.S. 2020 Libertarian presidential candidate running on the single-issue platform of an “orderly dissolution of the federal government.”

Kokesh is a former U.S. Marine Corps sergeant, serving in the Iraq War in 2004. Upon his return from Iraq, he became an anti-war activist and an advocate for Iraq Veterans Against the War.

