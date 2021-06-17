US Anticoagulation Therapy Market Indicates Impressive Growth Rate In Hospital and Pharmacy-based Industry

Pune, India, 2021-Jun-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report ” US Anticoagulation Therapy Market by Product ((Anticoagulants Drugs (NOACs, Warfarin)), PT/INR Devices (In-Office, Home Testing)), Service Type (Testing & Consulting), Type of Clinic (Hospital Associated, Independent & Pharmacy-based)”, published by MarketsandMarkets™ , US anticoagulation therapy market is projected to reach USD 27.83 Billion by 2022 from USD 17.25 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The market is segmented into products (anticoagulation drugs and PT/INR testing devices) and anticoagulation clinics. The growth in the anticoagulation drugs market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of venous thromboembolism, atrial fibrillation, and stroke; long-term administration and high volume of recurring sales of anticoagulation drugs; and increasing demand for novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs).

Major Growth Drivers:

Expected Revenue Growth:

Accessories to Fuel the Growth of US Anticoagulation Therapy Market :

In this report, the US anticoagulation therapy market is segmented on the basis of products and clinics. On the basis of products, the market is segmented into anticoagulation drugs and PT/INR testing devices.

Browse in-depth TOC on “US Anticoagulation Therapy Market”

Based on drug type, the anticoagulation therapy market for drugs is segmented into NOACs, warfarin (VKA), and other drugs. In 2016, the NOACs segment dominated the US anticoagulation therapy market for drugs. Due to the better safety and efficacy of NOACs as compared to traditional therapies, the adoption of NOACs is higher as compared to traditional drugs. In addition, key market players such as Portola Pharmaceuticals (received FDA approval for its NOAC Betrixaban in July 2017) are focusing on the development of NOACs in order to capitalize on the growth opportunities presented by this shift in market dynamics

The anticoagulation therapy market for PT/INR testing devices is segmented into in-office testing devices and home testing devices. The in-office devices segment dominated the US anticoagulation therapy market for PT/INR testing devices. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the large number of patients opting for in-office testing services.

The anticoagulation therapy market for clinics is segmented on the basis of type of services and clinics. The types of clinics include hospital associated clinics, independent clinics, and pharmacy-based clinics while the types of services include testing services and consulting services. The pharmacy-based clinics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the US, the number of pharmacy-based anticoagulation clinics has increased significantly in the last few years. This is due to the fact that better results are achieved when therapy is managed by expert pharmacists rather than care provided by family physicians.

C. H. Boehringer Sohn (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Pfizer (US), Daiichi Sankyo (Japan), and Portola Pharmaceuticals (US) are the major market players in the global market for drugs while Roche (Switzerland), Abbott (US), Siemens (Germany), Alere (US), and CoaguSense (US) are the major market players in the US anticoagulation therapy market for PT/INR home testing devices.