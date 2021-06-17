Fermenters Market Global Industry Leaders & Future Forecast

The Fermenters Market is estimated at USD 1.13 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.69 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the consumption of fermented food & beverages in developed economies, along with growing awareness about food preservation.

Download PDF Brochure

Based on process, the fed-batch fermenters dominated the market in terms of value. The application of these fermenters in extensive production of microbial cultures for various applications and production of mammalian cell culture systems are the main factors for the dominance of fed-batch systems in the market.

The beverage segment, by application, accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2017. With the increasing consumption of fermented beverages in the US and European countries, the production facilities of beer and wine have been increasing across the globe, which in turn reflects an increasing demand for fermenters. Beverage and food applications are projected to grow at a higher rate in the global market for fermenters, owing to the increasing adoption of fermentation technologies by key players for development of novel products.

Fermenters made using stainless steel, accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2017, by material. Owing to the advantages of reusability, increased durability, and ease in sanitization, stainless steel fermenters are increasingly preferred by end-use industries. Moreover, the adoption of stainless steel fermenters for large-scale production of metabolites in developed regions such as North America and Europe, contribute to the high demand for these fermenters in the market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for fermenters during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India have favorable market potential for fermented food products, which has led to food manufacturers in these countries adopting strategies such as expansions to cater to the demand and using fermenters to increase the production capacity of fermented products.

Make an Inquiry

Key participants in the market are the fermenting equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and regulatory bodies. The key players that are profiled in the report include Eppendorf (Germany), Sartorius (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Pierre Guerin (France), CerCell ApS (Denmark), Electrolab Biotech (UK), Applikon Biotechnology (Netherlands), GEA Group (Germany), General Electric (US), Bioengineering AG (Switzerland), Zeta Holding (Austria), and bbi-biotech (Germany).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441