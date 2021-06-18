Antinuclear Antibody Testing Market worth $1,476.1 – High Incidence of Autoimmune Diseases

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Antinuclear Antibody Test Market by Product (Reagents & Assay Kits, Systems, Software, Services), Technique (Immunofluorescence, Elisa, Multiplex), Disease (Rheumatoid Arthritis, SLE), End User (Clinical Labs, Hospitals) – Forecast”, report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the ANA testing market, along with revenue estimates & forecasts and market share analysis.

The Global Antinuclear Antibody Testing Market is expected to reach USD 1,476.1 Million, at a CAGR of 12.4%. The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases and increasing healthcare expenditure worldwide are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=218189007

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on Products, the ANA testing market is segmented into assay kits & reagents, systems, and software & services. The assay kits & reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market, primarily due to the growing number of reagent rental agreements and increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases worldwide.

The Antinuclear Antibody Test Market is segmented into five major disease segments, namely, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, Sjögren’s syndrome, scleroderma, and other diseases. Other diseases include Raynaud’s Syndrome, polymyositis, mixed connective tissue disease, drug-induced lupus, and autoimmune hepatitis. The rheumatoid arthritis segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market primarily due to the increasing incidence of rheumatoid arthritis.

Based on techniques, the ANA testing market is segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence assay (IFA), and multiplex assay. The ELISA segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market majorly due to the expanding applications of ANA in autoimmune disease testing and therapeutic drug level monitoring.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The global antinuclear antibody test market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America will continue to dominate the global market in the forecast period. However, Asia is expected to witness the highest growth in the coming years, with the growth in this regional segment centered at China, Japan, and India.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=218189007

Global Key Leaders:

Key players in the antinuclear antibody test market include Alere Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), ERBA Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Antibodies, Inc. (U.S.), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), Immuno Concepts (U.S.), Inova Diagnostics (U.S.), and Zeus Scientific, Inc. (U.S.).

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.) is the third-largest player in the global ANA testing market, with a share of 9.5%. Bio-Rad caters to the life science research and clinical diagnostics market by developing and supplying novel products and services. The company’s product portfolio comprises analysis kits, reagents, and systems for antinuclear antibody testing. It focuses on new product launches and acquisitions as its key growth strategies.