Drug Screening Market worth USD 10.0 billion : Enforcement of Stringent Laws Mandating Drug and Alcohol Testing

Pune, India, 2021-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ —

This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the drug screening market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.

Major Growth Drivers:

Growth in this market is attributed to the rising drug & alcohol consumption, the enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug and alcohol testing, government funding in major markets, and regulatory approvals and product and service launches. On the other hand, bans on alcohol consumption in Islamic countries and the prohibition of drug testing at workplaces in certain regions are some major factors that may hinder the market growth

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global drug screening market is projected to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2025, from USD 4.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.3%

Accessories to Fuel the Growth of Drug Screening Market :

COVID-19 has resulted in significant disruptions to businesses and economic activities globally and is expected to have a short-term negative impact on the drug screening market due to limited or non-availability of medical facilities/treatment centers, harm reduction service providers, and the fear of infection transmission.

To reduce the strain on the healthcare system and decrease disease transmission, various governments worldwide provided guidelines to postpone or delay non-essential medical and surgical procedures. Restrictions and lockdowns were also imposed in travel, business operations, public gatherings, and shelter-in-place orders, all of which have further impacted market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=162987773

The rapid testing devices segment will witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on product, the drug screening market is segmented into analytical instruments, rapid testing devices, and consumables. Rapid testing devices market is further subsegmented into urine testing devices and oral fluid testing devices. The urine testing devices segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2019. However, the oral fluid testing devices segment is projected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the benefits it offers such as shorter detection window, non-invasive nature, and low risk of sample tampering.

The urine sample segment dominated the drug screening market in 2019.

The global drug screening market by sample type is segmented into urine, breath, oral fluid, hair, and other samples. The urine sample segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019; however, the oral fluid samples segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The workplace end-user segment accounted for the largest share of the drug screening market in 2019 and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the drug screening market is segmented into workplaces, criminal justice systems & law enforcement, drug treatment centers, pain management centers, schools & colleges, hospitals, individual users, and drug testing laboratories. In 2019, the workplace testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The growth of this end-user segment can be attributed to the growing safety concerns in the workplace and the increasing number of organizations that have made regular drug screening mandatory.

North America was the largest regional market for drug screening market in 2019.

The drug screening market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America was the largest regional segment of the overall market, followed by Europe. The dominance of the North American market is attributed to factors such as rising consumption of illicit drugs, availability of government funding to curb drug abuse, and the presence of laws supporting drug screening, and growing burden of accidents due to unsafe levels of alcohol consumption.

Request Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=162987773

Key Market Players

The prominent players operating in this market include LabCorp (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Alere (US), OraSure (US), Alfa Scientific Designs (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Drägerwerk (Germany), LifeLoc (US), MPD Inc. (US), Omega Laboratories (US), Premier Biotech (US), Psychemedics (US), Roche (Switzerland), Shimadzu (Japan), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany).