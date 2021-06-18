Batter & Breader Premixes Market Opportunities & Challenges in Coming Years

The Batter & Breader Premixes Market size is estimated to be valued USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 3.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to an increasing inclination towards low-carb gluten free products.

Download PDF Brochure

Opportunities: Increase in the investments for research & development of new breader and batter technologies.

Batter & breader premixes are widely used in the food processing and convenience foods industry. The increase in demand for batter premixes such as tempura batter and adhesion batter; as well as breader premixes such as breadcrumbs help is because, it helps in maintaining end-product quality. It also adds value to the food and encourages food ingredient manufacturers to invest in R&D and introduce new solutions in the market. The solutions offered by these global players also include customized blends and systems.

Companies are highly investing in the research & development for adjusting to the formulations of the existing products. This helps to cater too changing consumer requirements. The rise in health concerns and the resultant consumer demand for healthy products and the requirement for custom made batter & breader premixes drive the companies to indulge in higher investments for research & development.

Challenge : Infrastructural and regulatory challenges in developing countries

Due to the presence of major manufacturers of batter & breader premixes, markets in countries, such as the US, the UK, Germany, and France, have become saturated and extremely competitive. The growth of the food processing industry in developed economies compels manufacturers to identify untapped potential markets and clients in emerging markets. To expand their consumer base, ingredient and equipment manufacturers look to expand in different geographies; however, factors such as regulations, limited infrastructure, high investment requirements, and unfavorable economic environments act as challenges.

Apart from internal investments in facilities, manufacturers also need to spend heavily on the development of an efficient supply chain network and the storage of raw materials and finished goods. Inadequately developed infrastructure in countries, such as Brazil, India, and Argentina, and the lack of government support to foreign entities in countries, such as China, emerge as key challenges faced by batter & breader premix manufacturers. Although low raw material prices and labor costs benefit food processors, the high investment cost for infrastructural development is a major challenge for these companies.

Request for Customization

Key players in this market include Kerry Group (Ireland), Bunge Limited (US), Newly Weds Foods, Inc. (US), McCormick & Company (US), Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lily River Foods (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441