Italian singer-songwriter Raffaella Piccirillo receives nine nominations at the 2026 ISSA Awards

Atlanta, GA, 2026-04-08 — /EPR Network/ — Italian singer-songwriter Raffaella Piccirillo, born and raised in Cremona, Italy, has been officially nominated at the 2026 ISSA Awards (International Singer Songwriters Association, Inc.), the international event held annually in Atlanta, Georgia (USA).

For the 2026 edition, Raffaella Piccirillo is competing in nine categories, confirming her presence among the international artists of the association and continuing her role as official Italian Representative within the ISSA community.

Three new nominations have been added this year:

• Single of the Year

• Duo of the Year

• Music Video of the Year

These nominations follow the recent release of the single “In The Modern Dew”, created in collaboration with composer Michele Annunziata, who is also participating in this year’s awards.

Beyond her activity as a singer-songwriter, Raffaella Piccirillo has developed professional experience in music production, audio engineering and post-production, contributing to both musical and audiovisual projects.

Public voting for the 2026 ISSA Awards is open throughout the month of April.

Supporters can vote here:

https://poll-maker.com/QO5DRRKFM

Official website:

https://raffaellapiccirillo.wixsite.com/officialwebsite