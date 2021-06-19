PRCA announces Southeast Asia growth plan with launch of PRCA Thailand and PRCA Vietnam

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) today has announced the launch of PRCA Vietnam and PRCA Thailand, as part of its expansion plans in Southeast Asia.

The PRCA’s launch of both sub-groups in two of the region’s fastest growing economies will provide local professionals with access to local, regional, and global events, training, and professional development opportunities.

The launch of PRCA Vietnam and Thailand is in recognition of each countries’ economic importance in the region coupled with a proven base of talented communications professionals and PRCA’s goal of being a global advocate for excellence in public relations. A team of founding members in Vietnam and Thailand has been established to help deliver the Association’s mission to create a professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry in the region.

Founding members of the Vietnam Group include EloQ Communications, Vero, and The Vietnam Public Relation Network (VNPR).

Founding members of the Thailand Group include ABM Connect, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Midas PR, Moonshot Digital, MSL, and Vero.

PRCA Director General Francis Ingham MPRCA said: “We are delighted to announce the latest stage of our global expansion, as we launch PRCA Vietnam and PRCA Thailand. As part of PRCA Southeast Asia, this new grouping of practitioners joins the world’s largest PR association, opening up a whole range of services, insights, and connections. Our industry has never been more international, and this latest development will be welcomed by our members across the 70 countries in which they live and work.”

PRCA SEA General Manager Tara Munis MPRCA said: “The launch of PRCA Vietnam and PRCA Thailand is an exciting chapter in our growth across the region. The PR industry has a very important role to play in helping companies not only say the right thing, but more importantly, to counsel businesses on doing the right thing in what is a complex world. PRCA’s mission is to deliver world-class support and representation to PR professionals across the world. Among our priorities is to ensure the business community understands how vital PR is to succeed in today’s marketplace. Today’s news brings us one step closer towards that goal.”

Duy Ly MPRCA, Head of External Relations at EloQ Communications said: “As the first Vietnamese agency to join PRCA, and now a founding member of PRCA Vietnam, EloQ Communications understands the importance of having a professional body to grow and move forward together. We continue to spread this spirit to other local agencies. We hope that PRCA Vietnam will bring PRCA’s global standards and training closer to Vietnamese PR practitioners through localized materials and events, access to universal PR ethics, knowledge, and practices to the local professionals while overcoming the language barrier. We have no doubt that PRCA Vietnam will contribute great values to leverage Vietnam’s PR industry to a higher standard than we are now.”

Interested in joining PRCA Thailand or PRCA Vietnam? For more information, please contact: Tara Munis, Tara.munis@prca.seasia.global , +65 596 5743.

About PRCA

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body.

We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 70 countries worldwide. With offices in London, Singapore, Dubai, and Buenos Aires, we are a global advocate for excellence in public relations.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards in the UK and overseas through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice.

We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world, and LG Comms – the UK’s national body for authorities raising standards of local government communication.

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency that acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.

EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.

For more information about EloQ and its services, please visit www.eloqasia.com