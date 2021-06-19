Remington College Memphis Campus expands reach with Northwest Mississippi Community College partnership

MEMPHIS, Tenn., 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — Starting this month, students at Remington College and Northwest Mississippi Community College will be able to transfer credits between the two colleges.

Remington College Memphis Campus recently entered into an articulation agreement with the state community college, Northwest Mississippi Community College (NWCC). Helping students attain practical skills and creating a supportive environment has always been at the core of Remington College’s mission. This is now more obtainable through the partnership with NWCC, a regionally accredited college, accepting transfer credits into their program.

This agreement will allow students to transition with ease to NWCC, accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, in pursuit of further education once they have completed their program at Remington College. NWCC will accept course work from Remington College students that meet general admission and transfer credit requirements. With the new agreement, advisors at both institutions will be able to work closely together to ensure students are prepared for the transition. NWCC students will also be able to transfer credits to Remington College that meet transfer credit requirements.

“At Remington College, we aim for our programs to open students up to a variety of possibilities,” said Remington College President Pam Bell. “We’re very proud that this agreement will allow for students at Remington College Memphis Campus to pursue continued education with a great partner at Northwest Mississippi Community College.”

Northwest Mississippi Community College is a public state community college located in Senatobia, Mississippi, about 45 minutes from Memphis. Transfers within the articulation agreement will start soon.

For more information about Remington College, visit www.remingtoncollege.edu.

For more information about Northwest Mississippi Community College, visit www.northwestms.edu.

