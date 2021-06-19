Brinxx releases new single ‘Everywhere I Go’

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of rap and hip-hop music known as Brinxx has released his latest official single, “Everywhere I Go.” It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Gold Standard Music Group record label. Gritty, real, and overflowing with clever lines and rhymes, “Everywhere I Go” introduces Brinxx as one of the most intriguing rappers of the year so far.

San Antonio, Texas’s Brinxx cites as main artistic influences Tupac Shakur, Jay Z, Nas, 50 Cent, Scarface, the Notorious B.I.G., Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Outkast, and Bun B. With an emphasis on bass-built beats and razor-sharp urban poetry, “Everywhere I Go” by Brinxx has a little something for everybody.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Everywhere I Go,” Brinxx writes, “This particular project is my single. It’s just a summarization basically of some things I witnessed and have experienced.”

Brinxx credits his mother and her sisters for inspiring him to make original tracks.

“It was hearing the songs my mother and aunts played around the house as a kid that got me interested in being an artist,” he writes. “Actually, I wanted to be a singer, but I couldn’t sing.”

Gold Standard describes Brinxx as a veteran musician with some rough times under his belt.

“Jerrieon Mcknight,” they write, “professionally known as Brinxx, originally came out under the name Jaye Cartel with the group BFAM & COA. He caught a few drug charges in 2009 and got sentenced eight years in 2010 from which he was paroled twice and did three stints altogether.”

