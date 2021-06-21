Surface Disinfectant Market – Growing Healthcare Industry in Emerging Economies

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the surface disinfectants market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different sub-segments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

The report “Surface Disinfectant Market by Composition (Quaternary Ammonium, Alcohols, Chlorine, Hydrogen Peroxide), Type (Liquids, Sprays, Wipes), Application (Surface, Instrument), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic and Research Labs) – Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2025.

Opportunity: Growing healthcare industry in emerging economies;

Emerging economies such as India, Brazil, China, and South Africa provide significant opportunities for players in the surface disinfectants market. According to the IMF, in 2016, these emerging economies accounted for more than 60% of the global GDP. The need for improved healthcare services in these economies is mainly driven by the rapidly increasing aging population and high patient volumes, growing per capita income, and rising awareness.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

The Liquids segment accounted for the largest share of the of the surface disinfectants market.

On the basis of type, segmented into liquids, wipes, and sprays. The liquids segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This can primarily be attributed to the wide usage of these disinfectants, especially in emerging and underdeveloped countries, due to their low cost.

The hospital settings segment is expected to dominate the surface disinfectants market in 2020.

By end user, segmented into hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories. In 2019, hospital settings accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors, such as the high prevalence of infections in hospitals, the increase in hospital reimbursements for surgeries performed in hospitals, and growing patient volume in these healthcare settings.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The global surface disinfectants market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The North American market is expected to account for the highest market share in 2020. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to rising incidence of nosocomial infections, rising geriatric population, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

Global Key Leaders:

The major players operating in Surface Disinfectant Market are 3M Group (US), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), The Clorox Company (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK), Diversey, Inc. (US), STERIS plc (US), CarrollCLEAN (US), Metrex Research, LLC. (US), Whiteley Corporation (Australia), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Pharmax Limited (Canada), PDI Inc. (US), Betco (US), GESCO Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), MEDALKAN (Greece), Ruhof (US), Contec Inc. (US), Cetylite, Inc. (US), Micro-Scientific, LLC (US), Pal International (UK), and BHC, Inc. (US).