LondonHouse Chicago Offers Downtown Chicago Lodging

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ — LondonHouse Chicago is pleased to announce they offer luxurious accommodations in downtown Chicago. Every room provides a comfortable stay to relax and rejuvenate in the heart of beautiful Chicago.

LondonHouse Chicago is the perfect blend of modern and traditional with comfort as the top priority, earning them the title of one of the top hotels in the city. Guests at the hotel have access to various amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, a spa, valet parking, free Wi-Fi, Sonicast streaming, and more. With a convenient location in the heart of the city, visitors have easy access to everything they want to see and do, such as shopping on the Magnificent Mile, Navy Pier, Willis Tower, Shedd Aquarium, and more.

The luxury hotel features various room types to choose from, including suites, vista rooms and suites, and king-size and double rooms. LondonHouse also provides guests with different dining and drink options on the roof, such as the indoor bar, outdoor terrace, cupola, and lobby bar.

Anyone interested in learning about the lodging available can find out more by visiting the LondonHouse Chicago website or by calling 1-312-357-1200.

