Smart Lock Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, June 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Smart Lock Market is likely to reach USD 24.20 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 60.1% by the completion of the prediction period. Over the past few years, smartphones have gained importance and have been designed as pocket-sized computers. Electronic access control has found a niche in commercial buildings, hotels, and apartment blocks. In addition to security, Smart Locks deliver convenient access control with voice commands and positive user experience.

The smart lock market is driven by the growing popularity of smart technology and surged use of smartphones. The key factors impeding smart lock adoption in the developing countries are its high purchasing costs and its high susceptibility to malware attacks.

Request a Sample Copy of Smart Lock Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/smart-lock-market-size/request-sample

Near Field Communication (NFC) and Power over Ethernet (PoE) are gaining immense focus and is now considered as a driving force in the next generation Internet. Today’s advanced technologies provide keyless control via a mobile app, biometric, pin code reader or remote control. Smart home is a major catalyst for the emergence of digital locks and associated products to seamlessly integrate convenient standalone access control. The marketers are striving to convince their customers that the power supply to their new digital device is dependable and convenient to replenish. Parks Associates in their recent survey stated that by the end of next year, one in four households in the U.S will purchase a smart lock. Moderate incomes and smaller houses are reaching a potential of adapting the cost sensitivity.

Smart Lock Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Deadbolt

Lever Handle

Padlock

Others

Smart Lock Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Residential

Hospitality

Enterprise

Critical Infrastructure

Others

Some of the major participants operating in the smart lock market consist of, Samsung SDS Co. Ltd., Onity, Salto Systems, Master Lock, Cansec Systems, UniKey Technologies, ASSA ABLOY AB, Allegion, Honeywell, Haven Lock, Yale, Spectrum Brands, and among others. Due to the rising demand for enhanced security systems, North America holds the largest revenue share and its strong IT infrastructure is providing lucrative opportunities for market expansion. Europe ranks second in terms of growing urbanization and high concentration of tech-savvy population.

Access Smart Lock Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/smart-lock-market-size

Smart Lock Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com