Global Mandarin Oil Market to Grow with a CAGR of 3.8% From 2017 to 2022

A vital ingredient in traditional Chinese medicine, mandarin oil has been used for thousands of years. Mandarin oil is commonly considered the most calming and sweetest citrus essential oil. Mandarin oil is known to be mild and imbibed with healing properties that help diminish scars, minimize stress, eliminate age spots, and reduce acne.

Mandarin oil even relieves gas, stimulates the lymphatic system, and acts as an antispasmodic, digestive, antiseptic, sedative, nervous relaxant, and tonic substance. Mandarins are quite closely related to tangerines with slight differences in colour. The mandarin oil market is directly linked to the growth in the cosmetics, food & beverage, and toiletries industries as mandarin oil finds application in all of these.

Some of the forecasts of Fact.MR’s report on the global mandarin oil market have been given below to help you understand the current and future prospects in the mandarin oil market which should grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2017 to 2022 –

Mandarin oil is very uplifting and blends harmoniously with other essential oils such as grapefruit, orange, lemon, and lime. The aromatherapy segment is anticipated to contribute a fifth of the revenue share in the mandarin oil market i.e. a market opportunity of US$ 50 million at the end of the forecast period.

Mandarin oil has a number of health benefits as it is an antiseptic, antispasmodic, digestive, hepatic all rolled into one. Several studies have proven that mandarin oil is highly effective at treating nausea and anxiety. Mandarin oil may be able to develop analgesics for providing pain relief, protecting wounds and promoting collection of leucocytes and platelets at the wound. As mandarin oil is entirely natural, it has no side effects which makes it quite popular as an antispasmodic that cures any breathing or digestive issues. A few drops of mandarin oil improve blood circulation and even aid digestion by discharging bile and digestive juices in the stomach, thereby increasing a person’s appetite. Mandarin oil is also good for the liver as it assists bile discharge and protects the organ from infection. Thus, it isn’t surprising that mandarin oil is used in the food & beverage industry in a variety of roles. The food & beverage segment is poised to be worth US$ 20 million in Europe alone, making it extremely lucrative.

Mandarin oil helps reinvigorate the skin by improving lymph and blood circulation. Mandarin oil is thought to promote new tissue and cell growth, thereby reviving the skin. Mandarin oil is perfect for those who have oily skin and it functions as a balancing oil. Mandarin oil can be safely used by pregnant women, children, and the elderly. In short, it is perfect for any and every form of skin which explains its popularity in the cosmetics segment. The cosmetics segment of the mandarin oil market is predicted to be US$ 30 million by end 2022.

The modern trade segment is projected to have a revenue of approx. 2/5th the mandarin oil market by distribution segment which equates to a value of US$ 90 million by the end of the five year period.

The report has also outlined the competitive landscape of global mandarin oil market, profiling key players such as Fischer S/A – Com. Ind. e Agricultura (Citrosuco Paulista SA), Biolandes, Bontoux S.A.S, Symrise AG, Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd, Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd, Young Living Essential Oils LC, Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc., Plant Therapy Essential Oils, and doTERRA International, LLC.

