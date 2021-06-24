Sales of Olive Oil to Generate US$ 11 Bn Revenues by the End of 2022

Once known only to the regions bordering the Mediterranean Sea, the fame and virtues of olive oil have spread far and wide, giving rise to a global market for olive oil products. The first thought that comes to one’s mind is usually immense health benefits of olive oil when used as a cooking oil, but one also can’t ignore the rising applications of olive oil in industries as varied as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. While Europe might be the largest region largely due to its long heritage in the olive oil market, the fast-growing APEJ region is anticipated to become a driving force in the olive oil market in the long term.

According to the report published by Fact.MR, the global market for olive oil is expected to grow at moderate CAGR, raking revenues worth over US$ 11 Bn by the end of 2022.

Chapter 1: Executive Summary – Global Olive Oil Market Report

The report starts with an executive summary that provides quick insights on the global olive oil market. This chapter introduces report readers to the crux of the olive oil market report that gives an overall report scope at a glance, backed by accurate recent facts and statistical figures related to the global olive oil market.

Chapter 2: Overview – Global Olive Oil Market Overview

This section of the report presents the olive oil market overview through basic market introduction, standard product definition, and accurate market sizing and forecast over the projection period. This part of the report provides yearly as well as compound annual growth rate comparison for the entire forecast period. It further discusses key market dynamics (drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities) impacting growth of olive oil market, followed by supply chain analysis, pricing structure analysis, and raw material sourcing and strategy evaluation. A list of key participants of the supply chain has been provided at the end of this chapter, followed by region-wise analysis of leading market participants.

Chapters 3-6: Segmentation – Global Olive Oil Market

These chapters offer thorough segmental analysis of olive oil market through revenue and market share comparison in key regional markets – product type (processed, virgin), end user (foodservice, food processor, retail), and distribution channel (modern trade, franchise outlets, specialty stores, online).

Chapter 7-13: Global Olive Oil Market: Regional Segmentation

This chapter of the report on the global market for olive oil provides individual as well as country-wise analysis of six key regional markets for olive oil at a global level.

While the regions covered in the report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), and Middle East and Africa (MEA), the chapter provides revenue comparison analysis for each of these based on product type, end user type, and distribution channel.

The report has also traced key players in the global olive oil market. Companies namely, The Adani Wilmar Ltd., Adams Group Inc., Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., Bunge Limited., Cargill Inc, Associated British Foods (Ach), and Archer Daniels Midland Company are expected to remain prominent in expansion of global olive oil market through 2022.

