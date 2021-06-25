TechyKids Introduces New Robotics Program!

Newmarket, ON, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ — Starting July 5th, 2021, TechyKids will be introducing their new robotics courses MICRO:BIT: Intro to Robotics and K8 PLUS ROBOTICS. These online coding programs will take place over an 8-week period over the summer. All sessions will be teacher instructed, and TechyKids will provide all hardware to students prior to the beginning of the course. TechyKids specializes in teaching coding and programming virtually for kids from the age of 8 and up!

TechyKids is established and well known for teaching real coding for kids through their intro to coding plan. TechyKids has also seen some increased successes with parents that are looking for educational summer camps that also support the new Ontario Coding curriculum.

Of this announcement, TechyKids CEO Raye Ackerman said:

“There has been a massive push recently by parents that are looking for something different for their kids. It’s great to see the Provincial Government level up and modernize their curriculum to meet the demands of parents! We’re ready to pick up on the excitement that this creates and pick up where the school boards leave off by offering professional curriculums throughout summer break. Very exciting times!”

About TechyKids

TechyKids is a specialized evening and weekend program that teaches kids coding, programming and digital tech. Canadian owned and operated, TechyKids was Founded in 2018 with their corporate offices located in Newmarket, Ontario. TechyKids has quickly become the market leader in the industry with its professional facilities, strong online solution, licensed teachers and a comprehensive and proven curriculum.

TechyKids is executing a comprehensive plan that provides kids with the advantage they will need as they continue with their education and career journeys. Their flexible online coding classes ensures students are able to take coding classes virtually from the comfort of their home. TechyKids provides a wide variety of courses, and support solutions to match the interest of both students and parents.

For more information on TechyKids, visit www.techykids.ca or www.techykidsacademy.ca