Algoworks Wins Globee® in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®

NOIDA, India, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ — Algoworks announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Algoworks a winner in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®. These prestigious global awards recognize information technology and cybersecurity vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology and cybersecurity.

“We are glad to be recognized as a Silver Globee Winner in the category “Company Response of the Year | Creative Ways Companies are Giving Back During COVID-19”, says Rachit Agarwal, Co-founder and Director of Algoworks. “When the entire world was suffering from the COVID-19 global pandemic, doing our bit as an organization that keeps its clients and employees as a top priority seemed to be the right step. We donated to the PM Cares Fund, the official Indian government fund orchestrated to help the people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. With extensive online collaboration capabilities for our teams to communicate with each other and with our customers, we worked tirelessly to help everyone stay safe, while at the same time, continued to deliver.”

More than 65 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The IT World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services.

“The information technology industry continues to show its resilience,” said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. “The tech sector is robust and innovative. And the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize thereby accelerating demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere.”

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About Algoworks

Algoworks is a B2B IT firm providing end-to-end product development services in association with 80+ partners globally. Operating chiefly from its California office, Algoworks is reputed for its partnership with Fortune 500 companies such as Amazon, Dell, Salesforce, and Microsoft. The company’s key IT service offerings include Mobility, Salesforce consulting and development, DevOps, and Enterprise Application Integration. For more information, visit: https://www.algoworks.com/