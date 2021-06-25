ElcomSoft adds OneDrive, Microsoft Timeline extraction

Moscow, Russian Federation, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ — Elcomsoft Phone Breaker 9.70 extends support for Microsoft account extraction. This update adds the ability to download OneDrive files and extract & analyze activities from the Windows 10 Timeline. The complete list of improvements and fixes is available in the Release Notes below.

Extracting Windows Timeline

Windows Timeline is a feature that first appeared in the Windows 10 April 2018 Update. The feature enhances Task View to display history of the user’s past activities. The Timeline contains historical information about the user’s launched applications, searches, documents and Web browsing history. Along with Windows jumplists, the feature is little known and rarely disabled, giving a valuable insight into the history of system’s usage. In addition, Account Activity (account sign-in) data is extracted.

If the user signs into their Microsoft account, Windows synchronizes the Timeline across devices. Elcomsoft Phone Breaker 9.70 add supports for Timeline data, enabling experts to access timestamped information about the app usage and Web page visits.

OneDrive and Personal Vault extraction

Elcomsoft Phone Breaker 9.70 can now download files from the user’s OneDrive storage. The downloaded files include the content of OneDrive Vault, which is a protected cloud storage for keeping the most sensitive kinds of information. In addition, the tool can obtain metadata for files that have been recently deleted from OneDrive.

Now supporting the widest range of data in multiple cloud services, Elcomsoft Phone Breaker becomes truly indispensable for cloud analysis.

Elcomsoft Phone Breaker 9.70 Release Notes:

* Improved authentication into Microsoft accounts

* Downloads additional data from Microsoft accounts (Apps & services timeline, recent OneDrive file list)

* Downloads files from OneDrive

Being one of the most powerful phone-breaking applications available, Elcomsoft’s solution will work in the vast majority of situations. Get more information on Elcomsoft Phone Breaker and download free trial version at https://www.elcomsoft.com/eppb.html