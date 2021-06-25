Depth Filtration Market worth $2.9 billion by 2025 – Focus on Improving the Quality of Filtration Products

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Depth Filtration Market by Media Type (Cellulose, Activated Carbon), Product (Capsule, Sheet, Module), Application(Final Product Processing (Biologics), cell Clarification, Viral Clearance, Operation Scale (Manufacturing, Lab) – Global Forecast to 2025″, is estimated to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2019 to USD 2.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as the growing adoption of disposable filters and benefits such as ease of use and low cost of media and filters. However, factors such as the requirement of high capital investments for setting up production facilities are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Market Size Estimation;

For the calculation of the global market value, the segmental revenue was arrived at based on the revenue mapping of major players active in the protein engineering market. This process involved the following steps:

– Generating a list of the major global players operating in the depth filtration market

– Mapping the annual revenue generated by major global players from their depth filtration business (or the nearest reported business unit/product category)

– Mapping the revenue of major players to cover 70-80% of the global market as of 2018

– Extrapolating the value to 100% to arrive at the global market size

Cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

Based on the product, segmented into cartridge filters, capsule filters, filter modules, filter sheets, plate and frame filters, accessories, and other products (includes caps, pads, pods, syringes, bags, and discs). The cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the global depth filtration market in 2019. This can be attributed to the high dirt-holding capacity and long service life of these products.

Final Product Processing was the largest application segment in the market

Based on the application, segmented into final product processing, cell clarification, raw material filtration, diagnostics, and viral clearance. The final product processing segment is further categorized as small-molecule processing and biologics processing. The raw material filtration market is further segmented into media & buffer filtration and bioburden testing. In 2019, the final product processing segment accounted for the largest share of the depth filtration market due to the, expansion in generics production and the demand for high-quality final products.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The global depth filtration market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of 38.0% of the global market, followed by Europe, with a share of 29.2%. The large share of the North American region can be attributed to a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region and the presence of a well-established healthcare market. The Asia Pacific market, on the other hand, is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing research and development by pharmaceutical companies in China, India, and Japan are likely to support the growth of this market.

Global Key Leaders:

The major companies operating in the global depth filtration market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), 3M (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Porvair Filtration Group (UK), ErtelAlsop (US), Amazon Filters Ltd. (UK), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Donaldson Comany, Inc. (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Clariance Technique (Australia), Repligen Corporation (US), Microfilt India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Graver Technologies (US), Gusmer Enterprises (US), Filtrox AG (Switzerland), Pure Process (UK), Membrane Solutions (US), Allied Filter Systems Ltd. (UK), Pentair (US), Membracon (UK), and Phenomenex (US)

Danaher (US) held the leading position in depth filtration market primarily due to its strong portfolio of depth filtration including filters and media. In addition, the company has strengthened its market position through the expansion of its product portfolio by collaboration and agreement and expansion.