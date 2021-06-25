Ground Handling System Market End-Use Outlook and Regional Demand, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Ground Handling System Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global ground handling system market size is expected to value at USD 189.09 billion by 2022. The ground handling system industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising globalization, increasing the global air traffic, rising focus towards ground support operations at airports. Additionally, declining airfares, increasing number of aircraft fleets, rising availability of advanced facilities, and development of the luxury travel services are expected to drive the growth of ground handling system market over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Aero Handling

AERO Specialties, Inc

AeroGround Flughafen München GmbH

Aircraft Service International Group (ASIG)

Aviapartner NV

Aviation Ground Handling Pty Ltd

Baltic Ground Services(BGS)

Cavotec SA

Çelebi Ground Handling

Delta Global Services (DGS)

Dnata

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/ground-handling-system-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Shifting trend towards convenience travel for passengers and increasing per capita income among general population are some of the key driver for market growth, in the recent years. Rising demand for sophisticated services for airport operations and airline services to utilize every aspect of GH operations. The recent technological advancement in the aviation industry and development of novel products and technique such as use of robotics and digital communications are expected to positively influence the growth of the ground handling system in the upcoming years. In addition, shifting trend towards adoption of electric propulsion instead of fossil fuels is considered as key growth factor for ground handling system industry, in the near future.

Development of electric-operated and biogas powered towing automobiles coupled with favorable governmental policies are expected to boost overall market performance in the upcoming years. Use of electrically operated and biogas powered towing automobile for aircraft allows engines to stay powered off unless the aircraft is at the runway’s head.

Growing number of operational airports and flights, particularly in the North America and European region are expected to incorporate numerous growth opportunities in the near future. Increasing investment by both local governments and private bodies to promote adoption of alternate fuel resources for handling equipment and vehicles, are propelling market expansion in the years to come. However, requirement for optimization of operations at the peak time is expected to negatively influence industry growth to a certain extent.

Equipment Outlook:

Aircraft handling

Baggage & cargo handling

Passenger handling

While the baggage and cargo support equipment market segment has also witnessed significant growth in the recent years as well owing to the increasing demand for transport wagons, tractors, baggage loaders, trailers, and containers. Some of the critical factors such as customer satisfaction, improvements in the aircraft turnaround time, superior airport’s operational efficiency, automation of various airport services, and a rise in air travel across the globe are fostering the growth of baggage and cargo support equipment segment, in the recent years.

Regional Outlook:

The ground handling system market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in aviation industry, increase in domestic traveling, and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the ground handling system with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China, Japan and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth, increasing customer base for airlines, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/