Slide Stainer Market: Rising Geriatric Population

The slide stainers market is expected to reach USD 4.70 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 2.79 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.0%.

The major factors driving the growth of slide stainer market include the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, growing automation in laboratories, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

By technology, the hematoxylin & eosin (H&E) segment held the largest share in 2017

Based on technology, the slide stainers market is segmented into hematoxylin and eosin (H&E), immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, cytology, microbiology, hematology, and special stains. In 2017, the H&E segment accounted for the largest share of the slide stainers market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that H&E staining is the initial staining technique for various diseases and is associated with better quality, ease of use, and higher throughput than most other staining technologies.

By end user, the hospitals and diagnostic centers segment held the largest share of the slide stainers market in 2017

On the basis of end user, the slide stainers market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and other end users (contract research organizations and forensics, food, & environmental laboratories). The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment accounted for the largest share in 2017. Factors such as the growing prevalence of diseases and huge patient inflow in hospitals and diagnostic centers are driving the growth of this end-user segment.

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the slide stainers market

Geographically, the global slide stainers and accessories market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the slide stainers market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Factors such as the highly developed healthcare system in this region, the easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments, and the presence of major key players in the region are responsible for the large share of the North American slide stainers market.

Leading Companies in Slide Stainers Market

The prominent players in the global slide stainers market are Roche (Switzerland), Agilent (US), Danaher (US), BioGenex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Sakura (Japan), Biocare Medical (US), Merck Group (Germany), General Data Company (US), and Hardy Diagnostics (US).

