Global Autoinjector Industry is Expanding with Oral Diabetic Agents & Oral Insulin

Pune, India, 2021-Jun-28 — /EPR Network/ —

This study involved four major activities in estimating the current autoinjectors market size. Exhaustive research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the number of breast lesion localization procedures and the value market.

Market growth is largely driven by the growing prevalence of targeted therapies, the rising incidence of anaphylaxis, rising preference for self-administration of drugs, usability advantages, the increasing number of regulatory approvals, the availability of generic versions of autoinjectors, favorable reimbursements and government support, and technological advancements. The patent expiry of biologics is also expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the market.

[180 Pages Report] The global autoinjectors market is projected to reach USD 104.9 billion by 2025 from USD 46.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2025.

Market Dynamics

1. Growing prevalence of targeted therapies

2. Rising incidence of anaphylaxis

3. Increasing number of regulatory approvals

4. Availability of generic versions of autoinjectors

5. Favorable reimbursements and government support

6. Ease of use increasing the preference for self-administration

COVID-19 Impact on The Autoinjectors Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a global healthcare crisis, causing a shift in healthcare delivery in most regions. Most non-essential procedures and in-hospital therapies were deferred in the first half of 2020 to prevent the spread of the infection and ease the toll on healthcare infrastructure. According to researchers at Indiana University, healthcare visits decreased by around 40% in the first six weeks of the pandemic in the US, from early March to mid-April. After restrictions were eased, there has been an overall decline in patients delaying seeking care and treatment in healthcare settings.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=173991724

The current COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the implementation of a fresh set of protocols that aim to reduce patient visits to hospitals and clinics in non-emergency conditions to prevent both the transmission of the virus as much as make sure healthcare institutions are not overwhelmed. In this situation, the preference for home-use autoinjectors has risen among patients suffering from chronic illnesses and allergies. This also protects vulnerable high-risk populations from exposure to the virus during hospital visits.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Geographically, the autoinjectors market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Growth in the Asia Pacific market is majorly driven by the large diabetes population and increasing healthcare expenditure which has drawn a number of major autoinjector device manufacturers to this region. These companies are increasing their presence in the Asia Pacific market through several approaches, such as establishing sales offices and partnering with local pharmaceutical companies

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Some of the top market players in the global autoinjectors market include AbbVie Inc. (US), Mylan (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Ypsomed (Switzerland), Amgen (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Teva Pharmaceutical (Israel), Antares Pharma (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Meridian Medical Technologies, Inc. (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Bespak (UK), Bayer (Germany), SHL Medical (Switzerland), Haselmeier (Switzerland), Owen Mumford (UK), Ravimed (Poland), Medeca Pharma AB (Sweden), Cambridge Consultants Ltd. (UK), Flex (US), SMC Ltd. (US), and Promius Pharma (US).

Request for sample pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=173991724