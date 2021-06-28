Global Chickpeas Market to Expand at a 4.3% CAGR Through 2022

Leading to higher nutrition value and protein, chickpeas are generally consumed with soups, salads, dip, spread, etc. Rising consumption is also leading to the rise in manufacturers offering chickpeas in various forms such as roasted, flavored, snack bar. Moreover, fried and seasoned chickpeas are also being consumed on a large scale. Consumers are becoming health conscious, hence are focusing on consuming food that is low in calories and fats.

People have also started following various diets, among these, the Mediterranean diet is being followed on a large-scale and of which chickpeas form an important part. Hence, manufacturers are also looking forward to offering chickpeas in various flavors and forms without losing its protein, carbohydrate and fiber contents. Increase in production of chickpeas is also resulting in the development of new technology to store chickpeas protecting it from various insects and preventing it from getting rotten.

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global chickpeas market is expected to experience above-average growth. The market is projected to increase to 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Owing to the various health benefits, nutrients, and proteins, chickpeas are being consumed on a large scale across the globe. People are using chickpeas in a variety of dishes to add texture and flavor. Chickpeas are also being offered to the animals to fulfill their energy and protein requirements. Following are the few insights on how the global chickpeas market will perform in the next five years.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Desi

Kabuli Form Dried

Fresh/Green

Frozen

Preserved/Canned

Flour Application Direct Consumption

Salads

Snacks

Hummus and Tahini

Sweets and Desserts

Other Applications

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for chickpeas, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as The Wimmera Grain Co., Pty Ltd, Bean Growers Australia Limited, AGT Food & Ingredients, Inc., Indraprasth Foods Ltd, OLEGA S.A., Sanwa Pty. Ltd., Alberta Pulse Growers Commission, and Mast Qalander Traders.

