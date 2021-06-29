Able 2 Rent All Offers Discounted Rates for Contractors

Fayetteville, Georgia, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — Able 2 Rent All is pleased to announce discounted rates for contractors. Material costs are on the rise, but the professionals at this equipment rental company want to ensure contractors can keep their prices lower for their customers with discounted rental rates on the equipment they need.

Able 2 Rent All provides all types of construction equipment for rent, allowing contractors and homeowners to complete various jobs without the expense of purchasing equipment they may only use once. With discounted rates for contractors and flexible payment options for pro customers, the company strives to offer affordable tool and equipment rental to help reduce the budget of many construction projects.

At Able 2 Rent All, contractors and do-it-yourselfers can find a vast array of tools and small to medium-sized equipment to handle many construction and landscaping projects. The company is committed to customer satisfaction, providing reliable, safe equipment at affordable prices. They understand how expensive it is to purchase equipment, particularly for those who may not need it for routine work, and built the company as a way for these individuals to get access to the tools and equipment they need.

Anyone interested in learning about contractor discounts or flexible payment options can find out more by visiting the Able 2 Rent All website or by calling 1-770-670-5453.

About Able 2 Rent All: Able 2 Rent All provides various tools and small to medium-sized construction equipment, available for contractors and do-it-yourselfers to rent. They offer the lowest prices possible to make construction and landscaping projects more affordable. Their team maintains all equipment well to ensure their customers receive safe, reliable equipment to handle any job.

