Global Ice Hockey Equipment Market to Grow 1.9X by 2030

In recent years, increasing popularity of ice hockey in the U.S. and Canada has been significantly influencing growth of the ice hockey equipment market. With an increase in disposable income of the majority of the population in these countries, the inclination towards the sports of ice hockey is expected to grow. Moreover, aspiring and affluent households have increased their spending on products and apparel for several outdoor sports such as ice hockey, thereby potentially raising the demand for ice hockey equipment.

As the focus on sports and recreational activities becomes strong worldwide, market players are eyeing potential opportunities in unexplored markets. Highly populous Asian countries, in particular, offer a huge customer base for leading manufacturers of ice hockey apparel and other equipment.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=234

High adoption of digital marketing strategy and surge in number of online e-commerce platforms are opening up new avenues for the ice hockey equipment market growth. According to a new Fact.MR study, the sales of Ice Hockey Equipment is poised to grow at a value CAGR of 6.5% and account for revenue worth US$ 1,650 Mn by 2030-end.

Key Trends of Ice Hockey Equipment Market

Ice hockey helmets are estimated to account for 40% share of the total market revenue in 2020, and gain 2000 BPS in its market share by 2030 over 2020.

Institutional buyers for ice hockey equipmentcontinues to influence growth strategies of market players, which are expected to contribute revenue worth US$ 410 Mn in 2020 and US$ 800Mn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Sales of ice hockey equipment through online channel have registered a notable growth rate over the historical period. The segment is expected to record a CAGR of 6% and create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 110Mn during the forecast period.

North America’s ice hockey equipment market is projected to hold a prominent share of the global market value.

The ice hockey equipment market in Europe is projected to resister the highest growth rate in terms of value during the forecast period.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=234

Ice Hockey Equipment Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the ice hockey equipment market with detailed segmentation on the basis of equipment, buyer, sales channel, and key regions.

Equipment

Ice Skates

Helmets

Stick

Protective Gear

Apparel

Other

Buyer

Individual

Institutional

Promotional

Sales Channel

Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Ice Hockey Product Stores

Modem Trade Channel

Online Sales Channel

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/234

Collaboration of Key Players with NHL Players Stands as Prime Strategy

Key players in the ice hockey equipment market are focusing on collaboration with National Hockey League (NHL) teams for promotion and branding of their products. Furthermore, companies are expanding their market reach with help of e-commerce and numerous digital platforms to reach their target customers. For instance, Bauer has collaborated with NHL players including Patrick Kane, Jack Eichel, Jonathan Toews, Aaron Ekblad, Dylan Larkin and Auston Matthews for the promotion of their sports equipment.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/02/23/1386651/0/en/4-Key-Takeaways-from-Fact-MR-s-Report-on-Softball-Equipment-Market-for-Forecast-Period-20176-2026.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com