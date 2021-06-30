Proteus Industries Brings High-Quality Measuring Instruments

Pioneer Way Mountain View, CA, USA, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Proteus Industries have achieved goodwill in the arena of building and producing proper quality measuring tools. Our 40 years of success have always made our clients satisfied. Our topmost preference is client satisfaction and serving them in every aspect. We deal with multiple tools like flow meters, weldsavers, switches, and switches. Here we will have a glance at the most stable product of Proteus that is a fluid measurement.

When it is about to weld coolant regulating and water saver, Proteus reaches as a substation. Using the Proteus fluid measurement, flow meters are limited from heating up. It also serves in saving on water-cooled motors, pricey weld factors such as wires and caps. In addition, the Proteus flow meter instruments are used for water resistance in flow control and analysis of speed. The water saver tool is perfect for examining coolant flow, weld guns, or the whole cooling circuit for a weld cell. In addition, it is an excellent tool for sensing flow loss quickly due to pipe fire, cap loss, or other problems.

Our products are supplied under the ISO 9001 certified means. Our products are warrantied for two years after the freight. There are many services to acquire services from us, as you get the online services with guaranty, free shipping, and you can replace the product if any error. The warranty lasts for two years after buying. The comprehensive info on this restricted warranty is seen on the Proteus Industries website at www.proteusind.com/warranty. Terms and requirements are used for each advantage fluid measurement. Moreover, you can customize your method according to your choice.

Therefore, obtaining from the Proteus will grant you masses of advantages, and top of that, you will get the best quality goods and services. For instance, our weldsaver is the explicit device to be used for welding. As its hi-tech traits make it more reliable and simple to use, it is time to make online orders or visit us to achieve our services and let us assist you and turn you into happy patrons. Furthermore, our tools are used globally and are used in several states to guard and control valuable tools and mission-sensitive ways.