The Manufacturing Process of Spiral Welded Pipe

Vadodara, India, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Spiral-welded pipe is made from steel coils that have been unwound and flattened. Angled rollers shape the flattened strip into a cylinder of the specified diameter. The spiral seam is sealed with SAW on both the inside and outside. A fresh coil is butt-welded to the trailing edge of the pipe at the end of the coil, generating a cross seam. The pipe is cut to length and, if necessary, the ends are bevelled. Water distribution is the primary application for spiral-welded pipe. Spiral-welded pipe is offered in a variety of sizes to meet the needs of the client. Tube Trading Co. has a long history of producing pipe piling products for the Indian steel industry.

Tube Trading Co. is a distinguished Spiral welded pipe distributor in Vadodara.

Spiral welding is one of the most cost-effective methods of producing steel pipe. Spiral weld pipe is made of steel coil and is commonly welded with a helical double submerged arc weld (DSAW). The mill configuration provides varied degrees of flexibility, allowing for the manufacturing of a wide range of pipe sizes and wall thicknesses. As a result, Tube Trading Co. can provide spiral weld products for both structural and non-structural applications.

Uncoiling:

When the coil arrives, it is mounted on a horizontal uncoiler mandrel and fed into the straightener.

Flattening the coil:

The coil set is withdrawn after the strip of coil is fed into the flattener through a roll stand.

Joining the coil ends:

As the coil moves through the straightener, the leading and trailing edges of the strip are trimmed in preparation for coil-to-coil butt welding.

Edge milling:

To preparation for welding, the coil’s edges are trimmed using carbide teeth.

Pipe Spiraling:

The coil strip is fed into the three roll apparatus, which is made up of lead, buttress, and mandrel roll sets. At this point, the coil begins to create the spiral shape that will eventually become the pipe.

Pipe Welding:

The welding method uses a submerged arc welding procedure to weld the pipe, primarily along the inside diameter and then along the outside diameter.

Quality Check:

Once the welding is accomplished, the pipe is visually inspected by Quality Control (QC) and, if necessary, Ultrasonic (UT) testing is performed to guarantee the weld is defect-free.

Pipe Cut-off:

The cut-off machine is activated after the pipe has reached the required length. A plasma torch travelling with the pipe provides the finalized pipe cut-off. Specific end props, such as bevel or square cut ends, can be ordered to facilitate field splicing.