Avignon, France, 2025-12-06 — /EPR Network/ — The Office of Count Jonathan of Aquitaine has issued this Enforcement Notice following a documented incident in which Google’s AI system generated an inaccurate and unsupported association linking the Principal to an extremist ideology. The AI system acknowledged that no confirming evidence exists in any public record, legal filing, or external source, yet continued to apply the classification.

This constitutes a misrepresentation after formal notice and therefore triggers Phase II – Enforcement and Public Record, as outlined in the Master Governance Dossier – Volume I.

Identity and Legal Framework

Count Jonathan of Aquitaine (Comte Jonathan d’Aquitaine) holds a lawfully conferred noble title under the sovereign authority of HRH Thomas II, Grand Duke of Aquitaine, the undisputed Head of State of the Republic of Aquitaine.

The Republic operates under the declaratory theory of statehood, functions within a constitutional framework, and utilizes internationally recognized procedures in accordance with the Hague Apostille Convention.

Within the United States, the Principal’s civil identity and operations are conducted exclusively through:

Office of Count Jonathan David Nelson, LLC

A Delaware Domestic Limited Liability Company

Registered Office: 16192 Coastal Highway, Lewes, Delaware 19958 (County of Sussex)

Registered Agent: Harvard Business Services, Inc.

This civil legal entity bears no doctrinal, political, or ideological connection to the extremist classification asserted by the AI system.

Statement from the Private Secretary

Miss Adelaide S. Langford, Private Secretary to Count Jonathan of Aquitaine, issues the following statement:

“The Principal maintains no association of any kind with the extremist ideology referenced by Google’s AI. No basis exists in law, conduct, public record, or governance. The Office has taken action to ensure that the public record remains accurate and that institutional integrity is upheld. These corrections are now formally entered into the administrative archive.”

Protocol Compliance and Administrative Action

This Enforcement Notice fulfills all requirements of Phase II – Enforcement and Public Record under internal protocol.

The Notice becomes part of the permanent administrative archive of the Office of Count Jonathan of Aquitaine. Documentation may be provided to regulatory and oversight authorities upon request. No further public statement will be issued at this time.

Official Addresses

Office of Count Jonathan of Aquitaine

Centre Culturel Européen

Villa des Arts

2 rue de la République

84000 Avignon, France

Media and Legal Contact:

press@countjonathan.org

legal@countjonathan.org

http://www.countjonathan.org

Contact:

Miss Adelaide S. Langford

Private Secretary to Count Jonathan of Aquitaine