A Cause for Paws: Macs4Pets Campaign Supports 9 No-Kill Animal Shelters

MINNETONKA, USA, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — From June 16 to July 15, 2021, Macs4U supports the advocacy of no-kill communities all over America through its Macs4Pets campaign. In this charity fund, the company aims to donate to and highlight 9 stand-out animal shelters.

For this year’s campaign, any purchase made at the Macs4U website during the campaign period will automatically trigger a donation to the Macs4Pets charity fund. Consequently, the company runs an internal program that helps subsidize costs and support sessions for employees adopting pets from these shelters.

While all shelters will be rewarded for their participation, the animal center with the most votes will take home the grand prize of a $10,000 donation.

Participating shelters of the campaign include Austin Humane Society, Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment of St. Louis, Dane County Humane Society, Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, Humane Society of Central Texas, Nevada Humane Society, Ruff Start Rescue, Stray Rescue of St. Louis, and the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter.

Over the past years, Macs4U has felt strongly about supporting animal rescues by providing free products and targeted donations. This is given the sharp increase of cats and dogs ending up in shelters as many give up their companions to return to work after the pandemic. Hence, the company found the importance in specifically supporting shelters with high animal save-rates to ensure animal protection and welfare.

Anyone can punch in a daily vote for any of these shelters at bit.ly/Macs4PetsShelterCampaign.

Alongside this initiative, Macs4u has also decided to host a special pet photo contest that is giving away brand new iPads and gift cards to the best pet pictures! In the same time period as the shelter campaign, pet owners can make a submission featuring their lovely companions and gain votes for them at bit.ly/Macs4PetsPhotoContest. The top 3 entries with the most votes will be receiving the following prizes: iPad Air 7th Generation, iPad Air 6th Generation, $200 Chewy Gift Card.

Learn more about the campaign through the official visual press release infographic: https://www.macs4u.com/blog/macs4pets-campaign-infographic/.

