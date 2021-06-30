Offering Online Treatment for Skin Problems

Skin Doctor Homeopathic Consultation

Udaipur, India, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Sandhya’s Homeopathic CLinic is now offering treatment for skin problems online. You can contact her on 9784402251 or visit the website and book a consultation.

There are many diseases that are only suppressed by the use of steroids containing ointments. And to fulfil that gap, homeopathy comes to the rescue. If you are suffering from corns, warts, acne, hairfall, dandruff, hives, vitiligo, feel free to contact her.

In taking consideration of the critical times of covid, she is available for online consulation. But if you’re from Udaipur, you can definitely visit her clinic from 5p.m. to 7p.m.