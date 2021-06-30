Distroller World Donates Neonate Babies to Nonprofit Miracle Babies Christmas in July Event

SAN DIEGO, California, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Distroller World, a retail entertainment brand that exists to overwhelm the world with joy by pushing the limits of imagination and creativity through unique experiences and storytelling, donates 30 Neonate Babies to the inaugural Miracle Babies Christmas in July event on July 19-23, 2021. The event will be held by appointment only at 8745 Aero Drive, Suite 308, San Diego, CA 92123.

Miracle Babies is a local nonprofit dedicated to uniting families with their hospitalized newborns through transportation and supportive services. Miracle Babies will transform their conference room into Santa’s Workshop where all donated Neonate Babies will be available for adoption. Families can visit “Santa’s Workshop,” choose a donated gift to wrap and gift it to siblings of the baby in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Miracle Babies is working with hospitals and social workers to identify families in need and schedule shopping appointments to help minimize contact and provide an exclusive shopping experience.

The Distroller Neonate Babies require love and care, and help demonstrate the delicate care process similar to those of hospitalized newborns to child siblings of babies in the NICU. Each Neonate Baby is born small and fragile, and comes with special care instructions on feeding, bathing and more.

“Our donation will provide a Neonate Baby for each attending family to help their children grasp the know-how of taking care of a baby in the NICU,” said Distroller Founder Amparo “Amparin” Serrano. “We strive to make a positive impact among families, especially those going through challenging times with a hospitalized newborn.”

Miracle Babies assists families with babies in the NICU by providing home to hospital transportation service and supportive services for families of critically ill newborns.

“The sole purpose of Miracle Babies is to provide families with comfort and support,” said Miracle Babies President & Founder Dr. Sean Daneshmand. “The Christmas in July event helps siblings of NICU babies learn more about their little brother or sister, allowing us to further our mission of neonatal education.”

For more information on the inaugural Christmas in July event, please contact Miracle Babies Executive Director Marianela Camarillo at mcamarillo@miraclebabies.org.

For more information about Distroller World, visit DistrollerUSA.com.

For more information about Miracle Babies, visit www.MiracleBabies.org.

About Miracle Babies

Miracle Babies is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that was founded to support NICU families. When a baby is born premature or with medical complications, that family’s life changes drastically. Stress becomes a near constant emotion, difficult decisions must be made, and life in the NICU becomes a reality. Miracle Babies’ mission is to unite families with their sick newborns through financial assistance and supportive services and to reduce pregnancy complications through prevention, education and research. For more information, visit http://www.miraclebabies.org/.

About Distroller World

Distroller World is a retail entertainment brand that exists to overwhelm the world with joy by pushing the limits of imagination and creativity through unique experiences and storytelling that recognizes the extraordinary in the ordinary. We develop brands and content that explore new frontiers of design, and imaginative play concepts that create and spread joy to the world for ages 0 to 102 (not to mention we really (really) like rainbows).

Distroller was founded in 2004 in Mexico City and is the brainchild of artist and entrepreneur Amparo “Amparin” Serrano. As an artist, one of her greatest joys in life is bringing joy to others through her disruptive and innovative style of art. Distroller World is Amparin’s vision for a world overflowing with joy – where all “species” are welcome, where fun is the only required course of action, and that you stay on this course forever and ever. For more information, visit DistrollerUSA.com.