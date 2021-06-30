Hayti Black News Website Updated – A New Platform To Share News From Black Publishers

Durham, USA, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Hayti is a new platform that was established in 2020. Recently, we have made some crucial changes to the website and updated all pages to provide more detailed and accurate news about all categories like business, finance, entertainment, health, Black history, etc.

Hayti(pronounced “HAY-tie”) is the name taken from the historic African-American community that is now part of the city of Durham, NC. African-Americans named the community “Hayti” after Haiti. It is the first free and independent black republic in the Western Hemisphere. Hayti was the first black community to become fully self-sufficient in America.

Hayti was launched In the year of the global pandemic with the motive to aggregate news and information from black voices that need to be heard on a global scale. Furthermore, the platform also includes all the conversations, interviews, breaking news, the Black Lives Matter movement and everything that concerns you as it happens, when it happens!

Hayti is a mobile application that is available for both Android and iOS devices and highlights Black culture from Black publishers into one feed. Additionally, registered users can follow different sources and have them appear in their news feed.

Hayti Website & App keep updating with new pages to provide more accurate information related to various major categories detailed below –

Business & Finance News: This journalism is the part of the news that tracks, records, analyzes and interprets the business, economic and financial activities and changes that take place in societies. Also, it consists of news and feature articles about people, places and issues related to the business sector.

Family & Faith News: This journalism is the part of the news that focuses on religious and family news. Also, it gathers information about spirituality, achievers, and more.

Black History News: This part of the news covers Black history news which is the story of African-Americans living in the United States and elsewhere​. It also includes detailed information about Black history month, black leaders, the civil rights movement and the time of rejoicing, celebrating & thanking those African-Americans for giving Us hope or a life lesson that could be used.

Entertainment News: This is another part of the news that focuses on popular culture and the entertainment business and its products. Like fashion journalism, entertainment journalism covers industry-specific news while targeting general audiences beyond those working in the industry itself.

Food & Travel News: Read food and travel latest news, videos & pictures on food And travel and see the latest updates. Explore more on the latest food and travel news and information trending around the globe.

Technology News: This is a part of the news that focuses on the latest news and updates about technology news such as innovations, applications, the web, blogs, games, social media and much more.

Health News: This journalism is the part of the news that focuses on health and fitness including sports, workout, nutrition and much more.

What’s New?

Hayti offers an easy way to share content with friends and family across all social media channels, email or via text. Registered users can save and share content in custom folders so they can refer to them at a later date and there is no limit to how much content you can store.

Hayti News made an easy-to-use content engine that aggregates news, videos and podcasts from Black publishers around the world. The unique thing is News from a black perspective you can’t get anywhere else.

Furthermore, Hayti also provides a distinctive opportunity for Black publishers to influence the ordinary discussion and conversation around Black culture and lifestyle, by providing curated news and information taking place in our community. Also, Hayti helps Black publishers access, retain and monetize millions of mobile users that are hard to reach!

Looking for an independent republic over the internet that keeps updated about the latest breaking news, interviews, conversations and more? Hayti can provide it with all in one feed.

Website – https://www.hayti.com/

Hayti App is available on iPhone & Android.