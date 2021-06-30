Examine Growth Opportunities and Latent Adjacency in Plant Phenotyping Market

Chicago, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The advantages of obtaining accurate qualitative and quantitative measurements using plant phenotyping technologies are the key reasons contributing to the growth of this market, globally. Plant phenotyping technologies are likely to gain traction in agricultural research and plant breeding programs and prove to be an important tool for agriculture companies, research organizations, and academic institutions focused on analyzing the environmental and genetic factors impacting the physical factors in plants. The plant phenotyping market is projected to reach USD 268.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.14% from 2018.

Automation and significant advancements in the application of imaging sensors for high-throughput data collection, growing importance of sustainable crop production using improved crop varieties, and increasing expansions and investments in plant phenotyping in developed regions are the factors expected to play a significant role in the growth of the plant phenotyping market. However, the lack of technical and conceptual awareness of the plant phenotyping process serves as a restraint for the growth of the market.

Target Audience:

The stakeholders for the report are as follows:

Plant phenotyping equipment and conveyor system manufacturers, suppliers, and OEMs

Plant phenotyping service providers, technology providers, and lab analytical instrument manufacturers

Plant phenotyping research associations and industry bodies

Public and commercial research institutions/agencies/laboratories

Government regulatory authorities with respect to agriculture and genetics

Plant breeders and seed companies

Phenomic centers and biotechnological companies

Crop farmer associations and cooperative societies

In terms of services, the statistical analysis segment is projected to grow at a higher rate from 2018 to 2023. The increasing need for making sense of the quantitative data acquired in abundance is likely to have a positive effect on the services market for plant phenotyping. This is due to the need for the generation of highly reliable data and rising interest of plant breeders for this service.

The European region is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018 due to the strong presence of players such as LemnaTec (Germany), CropDesign – BASF SE (Germany), Heinz Walz (Germany), KeyGene (Netherlands), and Rothamsted Research (UK), which provide quality services to meet the research requirements of plant breeders. Moreover, increasing collaborations among companies and research institutions in the form of plant phenotyping initiatives, programs, networks, and consortiums have helped the region to remain competitive in the plant phenotyping market.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It also includes the profiles of key companies such as LemnaTec (Germany), Delta-T Devices (UK), CropDesign – BASF SE (Germany), Heinz Walz (Germany), Phenospex (Netherlands), WPS (Netherlands), Photon Systems Instruments (Czech Republic), Qubit Systems (Canada), KeyGene (Netherlands), Rothamsted Research (UK), The Vienna Biocenter Core Facilities (Austria), and Phenomix (France).

