Accounting and Wealth Management Firm Monheit Frisch Group Joins Landmark

Arkansas Accounting Firm Expands Service and Geographical Reach

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas, 2021-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Landmark PLC, Certified Public Accountants, and Landmark Financial, LLC (collectively, Landmark), are pleased to announce that the leadership and staff of Arizona-based firm Monheit Frisch have joined the Landmark team effective January 1, 2021. This combination provides broader resources to both firms’ clients and expands their geographical reach.

Founded in 1971, Monheit Frisch began as a sole-proprietorship CPA practice in Sun City, Arizona. Over the years, Monheit Frisch has become a multi-generational family business that offers a comprehensive blend of tax and wealth management services. Today, the firm has two locations in Arizona and a staff of 17 professionals.

With four locations in Arkansas and a team of more than 115 professionals, Landmark offers a full range of accounting, assurance, tax, business advisory, and wealth management services to a diverse client base. The firm’s talented team of professionals offers clients the best of both worlds: the personalized attention and enthusiasm of a local accounting firm, combined with the skills, depth of knowledge, and breadth of services expected from a national organization.

“We are honored to join forces with one of Arkansas’ most well-respected firms,” said Monheit Frisch Managing Partner David Monheit. “This combination of talent and knowledge will provide all of our clients with more of what they have come to expect from both firms – ideas, insights, and exceptional service. We are excited to merge with Landmark, and we know the combination will benefit both our clients and our people.”

“This merger is an exciting move for both firms,” said Landmark Co-Managing Member Randy Milligan. “Landmark is thrilled to expand our presence into Arizona and add an incredibly talented group of individuals to our team. Both Landmark clients and Monheit Frisch’s clients will benefit from this merger.”

Milligan and Monheit further noted, “The decision to join these practices together was made with diligent planning and consideration. Both firms take pride in the quality of our teams, business advice, and client service. We share common values and a unified vision. This merger is a great fit for everyone.”

For more information visit us at https://www.mylandmarkfinancial.com/

Press Release Contact :

Media contact: Rachael McGrew

Email: rmcgrew@landmarkcpas.com

Phone: 479-484-5740